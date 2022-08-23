No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

Joe Gibbs Racing has earned eight NASCAR Cup Series victories at Daytona International Speedway. In 159 combined starts at the 2.5-mile track, the organization has amassed 36 top-five finishes, 49 top-10s, four pole awards, and 2,038 laps led. Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Dale Jarrett, Erik Jones, and Tony Stewart have all driven JGR entries to victory lane at the World Center of Racing. TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway begins Saturday, August 27, at 7 p.m. ET on NBC, MRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Martin Truex Jr., Driver of the No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD

What is it going to take to win this weekend at Daytona?

“Daytona is interesting. It hasn’t been one of my better tracks, but I really enjoy going there. In the Daytona 500 this year, we had a really strong car and led laps, won the first two stages and were feeling good about things. Then, we had an issue on pit road and had to go to the back and we were swept up in a crash. To me, the strategy at Daytona is to just try to stay up front as much as possible or as close to the front as you can and hope that when the big crash happens, it’s behind you. That’s really the strategy; the only strategy is to try to stay up front. For us, as much of a wild card race as this is, I think we’ll have a good shot at winning and it’d be a great time to get our first superspeedway win with everything on the line. It’d be quite a story.”

JGR PR