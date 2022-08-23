Autodesk/HaasTooling.com Racing: Cole Custer Daytona Advance

You’ve got Autodesk back on your racecar for Saturday night’s regular-season finale. Talk about that, and your overall thoughts about the race. “It’s the last chance for any driver without a win to race their way into the playoffs, and it comes in a race that anybody can win, so that makes things really interesting for everybody. Daytona is just a special place any time your race there, and it will be cool to have Autodesk on our car again. I ran an Xfinity race for them and we won with them and, from there, it’s just been a great relationship and it’s been awesome having them on the car. We use their software a ton at the race shop, to be able to design parts and do different things, so they’re a huge part of what we do.” You’ve now had three races with the NextGen car on superspeedway-style tracks this year. What have you learned about what it will take to win at Daytona on Saturday night? “I think the biggest thing about the superspeedway racing this year is this new car is really all about getting the pit stops good and making sure you stay with the lead draft. If you’re the last car in line, it’s really easy to lose the draft. So I think that’s been the biggest thing. At the end of the day, it’s been really similar. You’re still able to push really hard, you’re still able to draft and run three-wide, and four-wide at times, so it puts on good racing. You just want to make sure you can stay with the lead draft.” With one more playoff spot available for a first-time race winner this weekend, do you expect the racing will be more aggressive than it has been all year? “I think so, for sure. Everybody knows that you have to win to make the playoffs, so everybody without a win is going to do everything they can to try and get that win and they’re going to be aggressive. Daytona gives a lot more players a chance to win, so it’s going to be interesting to see who’s going to be extremely aggressive and who can make it to the end of the race.” Can you hang in the back to stay out of trouble and still expect to work your way to the front in the closing laps? “I think it just depends on your car. If you’re not very comfortable with your car and you’re in the middle of a hornet’s nest, yeah, I think you’re going to bail out because there’s going to be a great chance you’re going to get wrecked. But if your car’s handling well and you’re able to go up toward the front, you’re probably going to go up there and try and keep yourself out of the mess.” TSC PR