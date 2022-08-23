NASCAR Champions Chase Elliott, Dale Jarrett added to Phoenix Children's benefit on Aug. 30

Phoenix Children’s Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders will have two more NASCAR Cup Series champions rallying to its aid on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott will join four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon as a guest of honor for the NASCAR Championship Ignition Luncheon benefiting Phoenix Children’s. In addition, 1999 NASCAR Cup Series champion and Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett will serve as master of ceremonies.

All proceeds from the event at the Arizona Biltmore will fund the Phoenix Children’s Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders, where children battling cancer receive cutting edge care with a compassionate touch.

“Chase Elliott and Dale Jarrett are champions on and off the track, and we’re overjoyed they are joining us for such a great cause,” said Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese. “I know the battle against pediatric cancer is near and dear to both of them, and collectively, we will continue doing all we can to help continue the fight.”

Elliott, the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season champion, is considered by many to be the odds-on favorite to capture the Bill France Cup during NASCAR Championship Weekend Nov. 4-6 at Phoenix Raceway. Not only does he have a season-high four wins, he also won the historic first NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race held at Phoenix Raceway in 2020.

Yet Elliott’s work away from the track makes him a perfect guest of honor for this event. As part of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, his Chase Elliott Foundation has teamed up with NAPA AUTO PARTS to have a paint scheme design created by a pediatric cancer patient in Georgia adorn the No. 9 Chevrolet on Sunday, Sept. 4, at Darlington Raceway. Along with the paint scheme for the car, the design is also featured on the fire suit, helmet, gloves and shoes that Elliott will wear in in the race. Those race-worn items will be auctioned to raise funds for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, which has received more than $250,000 from the foundation’s Desi9n to Drive program over the last five years.

At the luncheon on Aug. 30, Elliott will share more on his championship efforts on and off the track, and he’ll be joined on stage by an emcee who is also one NASCAR’s all-time greats.

Dale Jarrett was enshrined in the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2014 following a 24-year career that included three DAYTONA 500 triumphs and two Brickyard 400 wins. The 32-time NASCAR Cup Series winner has remained a fixture in American homes since his retirement in 2008. He currently is a prominent member of the NASCAR on NBC broadcast team, which will be front and center at Phoenix Raceway during NASCAR Championship Weekend.

Tables for the NASCAR Championship Ignition Luncheon benefiting Phoenix Children’s are still available. Checkered Flag tables of 10 are available for a donation of $5,000 and include a VIP meet-and-greet session and a commemorative gift signed by the guests of honor. Green Flag tables of 10 are available for a donation of $2,500 and also include a commemorative gift. For more details on how to participate, visit www.phoenixraceway.com/ luncheon.

Phoenix Raceway PR