Post-Race Report | Watkins Glen International

|
Go Bowling at the Glen
|
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Camaro ZL1
Start: 6th
Stage 1 Finish: 10th
Stage 2 Finish: 11th
Finish: 2nd
|
"It’s almost like we were in the same situation as yesterday! My car was really good up through the first half of the racetrack. He (Larson) was just a little bit better in the second half, but that's why I think he's the most badass driver on the planet. He doesn't really make any mistakes. Second sucks two days in a row, but to race with Kyle Larson for the win in any race is pretty special.
I’m thankful for everyone at Kaulig Racing. This was absolutely one of the most fun race cars I've ever driven in my life. I was having so much fun in this Action Industries Chevy."
- AJ Allmendinger
|
Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1
Start: 13th
Stage 1 Finish: 33rd
Stage 2 Finish: 22nd
Finish: 18th
"We were really good in the rain. Unfortunately, our window net fell down towards the start of the race, which put us very far behind. It was extremely hard to pass today, but we had a very fast LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet – a car capable of winning if we didn’t have some issues internally. On to Daytona, one of my favorite places!"
- Justin Haley
|
Sunoco Go Rewards 200 at The Glen
|
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet
Start: 4th
Stage 1 Finish: 2nd
Stage 2 Finish: 3rd
Finish: 2nd
"I felt like we were decent all day in most aspects. I knew on the last restart, going down that back straightaway, the 54 and 17 were side by side going for the win into the bus stop, and that never usually never ends well. I avoided them and had a chance to go for the win against Kyle, who is to me, the most badass racecar driver on the planet right now. I've watched him battle for wins and not run into people, and you race the people how they race you. I was there ready if he were to make a mistake, but he's too good to make a mistake in that situation."
- AJ Allmendinger
|
Landon Cassill, No. 10 Carnomaly Chevrolet
Start: 20th
Stage 1 Finish: 29th
Stage 2 Finish: 29th
Finish: 16th
"We struggled the whole day, but we made adjustments throughout the race and got some speed and consistency back towards the end. The No. 10 Carnomaly team had great pit stops too. Unfortunately, we blew a left front tire at the top of the Carousel on the last lap. I’m disappointed with the finish, but at the end of the day, we made some gains as a team."
- Landon Cassill
|
Daniel Hemric, No. 11 AG1 Chevrolet
Start: 9th
Stage 1 Finish: 14th
Stage 2 Finish: 12th
Finish: 31st
“We had a left-front tire go down there as soon as I turned into the carousel, which ended our day early. Typically, when that happens it’s because you locked the brakes up over the course the run. I didn't feel like I'd done that, but you just never know. I hate it for all the people at Kaulig Racing who have been busting their tails to keep us in the hunt. Despite the outcome, I felt like we made a ton of progress with our road course racing program.”
- Daniel Hemric
Kaulig Racing PR