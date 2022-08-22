Bell Brings His Toyota Home Eighth at the Glen

Christopher Bell (eighth) was the highest finishing Toyota in Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International.
Toyota Post-Race Recap
NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)
Watkins Glen International
Race 25 of 36 – 220.5 miles, 90 laps
TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS
1st, Kyle Larson*
2nd, AJ Allmendinger*
3rd, Joey Logano*
4th, Chase Elliott*
5th, Tyler Reddick*
8th, CHRISTOPHER BELL
20th, DENNY HAMLIN
23rd, MARTIN TRUEX JR.
26th, TY GIBBS
32nd, KYLE BUSCH
35th, BUBBA WALLACE
36th, DANIIL KVYAT
*non-Toyota driver
TOYOTA QUOTES
CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 DeWalt Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing
Finishing Position: 8th
How was your race today?
“The DeWalt Camry TRD struggled some today, but I feel like an eighth-place finish was good for us today for the car that we had and we’ll try to build on it.”
TRD PR