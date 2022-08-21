Burton Qualifies 30th at Watkins Glen

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging Mustang are set to start 30th in Sunday’s Go Bowling at the Glen at Watkins Glen International.



During Saturday’s qualifying session, Burton toured the 2.45-mile road course at 122.444 miles per hour.



That represented a pick up in speed from practice earlier in the day when his best lap was at 121.739 mph.



Sunday’s 90-lap, 200.5-mile race is scheduled to start just after 3 p.m. Stage breaks are set for Laps 20 and 40.



USA Network will carry the TV coverage.

WBR PR