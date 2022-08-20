CHEVROLET RACING AT WATKINS GLEN: Chase Elliott Pole Win Quote and Notes

· Turning a lap of 70.477 seconds, at 125.147 mph, Chase Elliott and the No. 9 Kelley Blue Book Camaro ZL1 will lead the field to the green in tomorrow’s NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen.

· This marks Elliott’s third pole of 2022; second career pole at Watkins Glen International; and 12th all-time pole in 246 NASCAR Cup Series races.

· Elliott’s pole is the seventh NASCAR Cup Series pole of 2022 for Chevrolet; its manufacturer-leading 16th pole at Watkins Glen International; and its 730th all-time in NASCAR Cup Series history.

TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL TOP-10 STARTING LINEUP:

POS. DRIVER

1st CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 KELLEY BLUE BOOK CAMARO ZL1

2nd KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1

4th WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 RAPTORTOUGH.COM CAMARO ZL1

5th TYLER REDDICK, NO. 8 KCMG CAMARO ZL1

6th AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 16 ACTION INDUSTRIES CAMARO ZL1

9th DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 PRINCESS CRUISES CAMARO ZL1

TOP-FIVE UNOFFICIAL STARTING LINEUP:

POS. DRIVER

1st Chase Elliott (Chevrolet)

2nd Kyle Larson (Chevrolet)

3rd Michael McDowell (Ford)

4th William Byron (Chevrolet)

5th Tyler Reddick (Chevrolet)

USA Network will broadcast the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 21. Live coverage can also be found on the NBCSports Gold App, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 KELLEY BLUE BOOK CAMARO ZL1, Pole Winner Quick Quote:

THAT WAS A PRETTY IMPRESSIVE LAP, CHASE.

“Thank you. Our No. 9 Kelley Blue Book Chevrolet has been solid. I feel like we had some work to do there from where we were in practice. I felt like there were a couple parts of the track I want to put together better, it’s just really hard to hit it all. It’s just so fast, the pace is so high. And this car here, I feel like from what I remember and how much throttle you’re carrying, a little bit carries with you a long way.

I’m really proud of our team. Appreciate Kelley Blue Book and Chevrolet. We have a great looking paint scheme this week and we always enjoy having them on the car. We’ll try to give them a good run tomorrow.”

OTHER POST-QUALIFYING QUOTES:

KIMI RÄIKKÖNEN, NO. 91 RECOGNI CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 27th

KIMI RÄIKKÖNEN WITH A VERY IMPRESSIVE RUN IN QUALIFYING. YOU GOT 20 MINUTES OF PRACTICE HERE IN THE CUP SERIES AND 10 LAPS IN QUALIFYING. WHAT WAS THAT EXPERIENCE LIKE?

“Obviously, I wish there would have been more laps. I felt like there was a lot of potential. I’m just not sure which lines to take and there weren’t enough laps to put everything together. But yeah, it was fun. It’s quite a lot like I expected after the simulator. There’s always a difference; the fine details aren’t shown in the simulator, but at least I knew the track. I needed to be a bit better in a few places; and in some places I was pretty OK.”

WHAT WILL YOU DO TONIGHT? WHAT WILL YOU GO AND LOOK AT TO GET READY FOR THE RACE TOMORROW?

“I have no idea yet. There are too many things, too many options. I think we just have to make sure that we know, more or less, the rules and not make any silly mistakes on that side. We’ll see what we can do with the car. We have a little bit of an idea from where we started, to where we went and maybe somewhere halfway.

We’ll try to improve. We improved from the practice session to qualifying, and we’ll try to do the same in the race.”

GM PR