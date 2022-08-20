Ford Performance NASCAR: Watkins Glen Cup Qualifying

FORD QUALIFYING RESULTS

3rd - Michael McDowell

7th - Chris Buescher

8th - Austin Cindric

14th - Chase Briscoe

15th - Brad Keselowski

17th - Joey Hand

19th - Todd Gilliland

20th - Joey Logano

24th - Kevin Harvick

26th - Ryan Blaney

29th - Cole Custer

30th - Harrison Burton

34th - Loris Hezemans

35th - Aric Almirola

37th - Kyle Tilley

39th - Cody Ware

MICHAEL MCDOWELL, No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang | QUALIFIED 3rd

“You always feel like you could get a little bit more. Pushing really hard and you make mistakes here and there kind of hanging it out. I got into the bus stop pretty good but didn’t get over that second curb real well and kind of got wide a little bit. I think we had a shot at the pole, just came up a little short. But I am really proud of everyone at Front Row. Road courses have been our strength this year and so we knew coming here this was a good chance for us to run up front and try to steal a win and get in the playoffs. Success today, qualifying well, good starting spot for tomorrow and good pit selection. All those things are good but when you are that close you want to get a pole.”

Ford Performance PR