RCR Event Preview - Watkins Glen

This Week's KCMG Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Watkins Glen International…Tyler Reddick will be making his second NASCAR Cup Series start at Watkins Glen International this weekend. Reddick scored a 10th-place finish in his first Cup start at the 2.45-mile road course in 2021. He has two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Watkins Glen, scoring a fifth-place finish in the 2019 event. Road Course Prowess ... Reddick has more wins (2, at Road America and the Indianapolis Road Course) and more top-fives (3) than any other driver in the Cup Series on road courses this season. Reddick dominated the weekend at Indy, winning the pole position, leading the most laps (38 of 86) and winning the race. His average running position at Indy was a sizzling 3.69, best of all drivers. KCMG and Reddick No Strangers to Success on the Track … KCMG celebrated their first NASCAR win in 2019 when Tyler Reddick drove to victory lane at Michigan International Speedway enroute to his second consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship. KCMG and Richard Childress Racing first partnered together in 2017 with the goal of introducing KCMG into the NASCAR industry as a new motorsports parts manufacturer. About KCMG … KC Motorgroup Ltd. (KCMG) is an international motorsport services group established in 2007 by Dr. Paul Ip. The group, with its headquarters located in Hong Kong, has operations reaching across Europe and the Asia Pacific region. KCMG operates closely with many partner companies and racing organizations around the world to provide unrivalled Motorsport Services, Equipment, Team Management and quality distributorship in the Automotive Industry. 2013 saw KCMG become the first Chinese outfit ever to race at the world famous Le Mans 24 Hours in its 90-year history and participate in the FIA World Endurance Championship. The Hong Kong-based team later on took an historic LMP2 victory at Le Mans and was Vice Champion in FIA WEC in 2015. With years in the motorsport industry, KCMG has been involved in a wide range of Formula, GT and Le Mans prototype endurance racing series across the globe. For more information please visit www.kcmg.com.hk. TYLER REDDICK QUOTES: What doe you think about Watkins Glen International? "Watkins Glen is what I would call the mile-and-a half of road courses so it's going to be a bit different than Road America and Indianapolis. You can't take one thing and apply it to every road course. Watkins Glen has a lot of grip and the speeds are going to be really high. Qualifying is important at a lot of these road courses but I think this will be the most important qualifying session on a road course this year. Aero is really going to come into play. We're going to have to be on our A-game with our KCMG Chevrolet and really execute our qualifying lap. It's a tricky track with a lot of grip. We're going to be going through the Bus Stop faster than ever before. I'm excited about it because our speed has been good this season. We'll see how it stacks up." Does Watkins Glen lend itself to the same kind of aggression as Indianapolis or Circuit of the Americas? "It definitely doesn't because the minimum speeds are much higher at Watkins Glen. The corners at Indy or Turn 5 at Road America and COTA, a lot of those corners are sharper and the speeds are a lot lower. We kind of seen with this Next Gen car you really couldn't move someone out of the way with how this diffuser affects the air of the car behind you when you try and bump somebody. I think people will be diving in there on each other to get position door-to-door, but I don't think it's going to play out like it did at Indy. Indy is kind of unique situation because of the shape of that first corner."