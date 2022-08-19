Petty GMS Race Preview: Watkins Glen International

- Dillon at The Glen: Ty Dillon will be making his fourth NASCAR Cup Series start at Watkins Glen International on Sunday driving the No. 42 Chevrolet for Petty GMS. In three previous Cup starts at the road course in Upstate New York, Dillon has completed every lap but one, and earned his best finish of 19th position in 2017.

In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Dillon boasts a very impressive resume of three top-10 finishes in four starts at The Glen. His best NXS finish at the track was a fifth place run in the 2015 race, and he has also led six laps at the facility.

- Road Course Rep Sheet: Dillon has finished better than where he qualified in all but one of the road course races of the 2022 season. Highlighted by two top-20 finishes at COTA and Road America, the No. 42 team has shown flashes of brilliance, most notably during the race at Indianapolis in which he ran up inside the top-15 before getting taken out in a late race crash. Heading into Watkins Glen, the road course where Ty has the most Cup experience at, an opportunity for another solid run might be in the cards.

- Allegiant - Together We Fly™: Allegiant will serve as primary partner on Dillon's Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Sunday's race at Watkins Glen International. From America's favorite small cities to world-class destinations, Allegiant makes leisure travel affordable and convenient. With low-low fares, nonstop, all-jet service and premier travel partners, Allegiant provides a complete travel experience with great value and without all the hassle.

- About Allegiant: Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com.

- Richmond Rebound: The No. 42 Petty GMS team certainly turned some heads during the most recent Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway. After starting back in the 22nd position and overcoming early contact with another competitor, Ty Dillon managed to drive through the field and nearly worked his way into the top-10, passing some heavy hitters early on. During Stage three, Dillon would be hit with a drive-through penalty under green, and would drop down the running order. However, in an impressive showing of speed, the driver would be able to recover nicely with a 17th place result, marking his second top-20 finish in a row.

- Watkins Glen Appearances: Race fans will have the opportunity to meet Ty Dillon on Sunday morning at the Team Chevy stage. Located in the Watkins Glen fan zone, Dillon will be participating in a Q&A session from 11:45 AM - 12:00 PM, so if you are attending the race, be sure to come on out and meet the driver of the No. 42 Chevrolet!

- From the Drivers Seat: With momentum on your side after two impressive runs in a row, what makes you believe you can carry this into Watkins Glen?

"I personally enjoy road course racing and always see these types of tracks as an opportunity to put together some great runs at. Momentum is a real thing that can help serve as a big morale booster during this part of the season, and we are going to keep building on ours with everyone on my No. 42 Allegiant team.”