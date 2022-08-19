Petty GMS Race Preview: Watkins Glen International

|
|
|
-Jones at Watkins Glen International: The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Watkins Glen International this weekend for the fifth road course of the season. Erik Jones will make his fifth start at the track in the Cup Series on Sunday afternoon for the Go Bowling at The Glen. In his previous four starts at the track, Jones has two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes with a career-best finish of fourth in 2019.
In addition to his Cup starts at the track, Jones has three Xfinity Series starts at the New York road course with a best finish of eighth in 2017. Jones also has one ARCA East start at the track in 2018 and finished 19th.
-Erik Jones Sightings: Fans attending Sunday’s race at Watkins Glen International will have several chances to see Erik Jones on Sunday, August 21, 2022.
- Focused on Winning: FOCUSfactor will serve as the primary partner on Jones's Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday’s race at Michigan International Speedway.
- About FOCUSfactor: FOCUSfactor is sold at America’s leading retailers such as Costco, Wal-Mart, Walgreens, CVS, The Vitamin Shoppe and Amazon.com. FOCUSfactor, America’s leading brain health supplement, is a nutritional supplement that includes a proprietary blend of brain supporting vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other nutrients. In December 2012, the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued US Patent 8,329,227 covering FOCUSfactor’s proprietary formulation “for enhanced mental function”. The issuance of the patent marked one of the few times a patent has been issued for a nationally branded nutritional supplement. FOCUSfactor is clinically tested with results demonstrating improvements in focus, concentration and memory in healthy adults.
- From the Driver’s Seat: Talk about Watkins Glen and competing this weekend.
“Road courses have been a struggle for us this year for sure. The last few years I felt like I was decent at road courses and had been running okay, but with this new car, it’s a pretty big change. Just trying to figure out what the car wants, what it’s going to take to make it good and what makes me comfortable on the road courses. We’re still trying to learn that. I do like road courses, especially Watkins Glen. It’s probably my favorite road course of all the ones we go to. I’m looking forward to it and seeing what we can do and hopefully going and being competitive in out FOCUSfactor Chevy. It’s definitely been a big change with the Next Gen car on the road courses and how they handle. It's really changed the game a lot. I’ve been trying to learn that and figure it out, but I do enjoy the road courses.”
Petty GMS PR