Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Watkins Glen International

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 AG1 Chevrolet Daniel Hemric has made three starts and led 11 laps at Watkins Glen

Daniel Hemric has earned two top fives and eight top-10 finishes in the 2022 NXS season

Daniel Hemric has an average finish of 16.3 in 2022 and has led 53 laps in 2022 "Watkins Glen is more of a speedway-style road course since it was repaved. I feel like each time I go back there, the track is getting a little bit more of its character back and losing a little bit of grip throughout the runs. That makes it a ton of fun and also challenging. As a team, we need to minimize our mistakes and execute at a high level to give ourselves the best opportunity at the end." - Daniel Hemric on Watkins Glen International