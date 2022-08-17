NASCAR National Series News & Notes - Watkins Glen International

NASCAR Cup Series

Next Race: Go Bowling at The Glen

The Place: Watkins Glen International

The Date: Sunday, August 21

The Time: 3 p.m. ET

The Purse: $6,664,145

TV: USA, 2 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 220.5 miles (90 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 20),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 40), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 90)

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Next Race: Sunoco Go Rewards 200 at The Glen

The Place: Watkins Glen International

The Date: Saturday, August 20

The Time: 3 p.m. ET

The Purse: $1,159,436

TV: USA, 2:30 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 200.9 miles (82 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 20),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 40), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 82)

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Next Race: Kansas Lottery 200

The Place: Kansas Speedway

The Date: Friday, September 9

The Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

The Purse: $648,530

TV: FS1, 7 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 201 miles (134 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 30),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 60), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 134)

NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR goes road course racing in Watkins Glen, New York

Tensions are high and anticipation is running rampant amongst competitors as the NASCAR Cup Series prepares for the penultimate race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season, the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International, this Sunday, August 21 at 3 p.m. ET on USA, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).

Watkins Glen International is the fifth of six road courses on the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series schedule; joining Circuit of The Americas (Winner: Ross Chastain), Sonoma Raceway (Daniel Suárez), Road America (Tyler Reddick) and Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course (Tyler Reddick). After this weekend, the only road course left on the 2022 schedule will be the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL (Oct. 9).

This weekend will mark the 39th running of a NASCAR Cup Series race on the historic 2.45-mile multi-elevational road course located near Watkins Glen, New York known as Watkins Glen International. Racing in the Watkins Glen area began on the streets of city, but after several events were held, a permanent facility was opened in 1956. The first NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International was on August 4, 1957 and won by Buck Baker with an average speed of 83.064 mph driving a ’57 Chevrolet. Over the years, the Cup Series has changed the race length at Watkins Glen three times. The first NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen was scheduled for 101.2 miles in 1957, the second race was 161.7 miles (1964), and the third race was 151.8 miles (1965). Every race since has been scheduled for 220.5-miles (90 laps).

The previous 38 NASCAR Cup Series races at Watkins Glen International have produced 22 different poles winners and 24 different race winners. NASCAR Hall of Famers Dale Earnhardt (1990, ’92, ‘96), Mark Martin (1993, ’94, ‘95) and Jeff Gordon (1998, ’03, ‘14) lead the NASCAR Cup Series in poles at Watkins Glen International with three poles each. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Kyle Busch leads all active drivers in poles at Watkins Glen with two (2011, ‘17). Five of the 22 NASCAR Cup Series pole winners at Watkins Glen International are active this weekend.

Active Pole Winners (5) Poles Seasons Kyle Busch 2 2017, 2011 Chase Elliott 1 2019 Denny Hamlin 1 2018 AJ Allmendinger 1 2015 Kurt Busch 1 2006

NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart leads the NASCAR Cup Series in victories at Watkins Glen International with five (2002, ’04, ’05, ’07 and ’09); one win shy of tying the series record for most road course wins at a single track at six held by NASCAR Hall of Famer Bobby Allison at Riverside Raceway (1971, ’73, ’75, ’79, ’81 sweep). Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott (2018, 2019) and Joe Gibbs Racing’s Kyle Busch (2008, 2013) lead all active NASCAR Cup Series drivers in wins at Watkins Glen International with two victories each. Elliott’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate and 2021 series champion Kyle Larson is the most recent winner at the 2.45-mile track winning last season’s event. Eight of the 24 NASCAR Cup Series winners at Watkins Glen International are active this weekend.

Active Race Winners (8) Wins Seasons Chase Elliott 2 2019, 2018 Kyle Busch 2 2013, 2008 Kyle Larson 1 2021 Martin Truex Jr 1 2017 Denny Hamlin 1 2016 Joey Logano 1 2015 AJ Allmendinger 1 2014 Kevin Harvick 1 2006

All the NASCAR Cup Series on-track activity begins with practice (12:05 p.m. ET) directly followed by Busch Light Pole Qualifying (1:05 p.m. ET) and both events will be streamed on the NBC Sports App at noon ET or will be televised on the USA Network starting at 12:30 p.m. ET.

International Flair: Series record seven countries represented at Watkins Glen

This weekend’s entry list has an international flair with a NASCAR Cup Series single race record of seven different countries represented amongst the competitors for the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on Sunday, August 21 at 3 p.m. ET on USA, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio; including the multiple drivers representing the United States, Daniel Suárez from Mexico, sportscar aces Mike Rockenfeller from Germany and Kyle Tilley from England, NASCAR Euro Series champ Loris Hezemans from the Netherlands, and a pair of former F1 drivers Kimi Raikkonen of Finland and the talented Russian driver Daniil Kvyat.

Prior to this weekend’s race at Watkins Glen International, the previous NASCAR Cup Series record for the most countries represented in a single race was six different countries and it has only happened twice. In both cases, the majority of the competitors represented the United States, but the five other countries were also represented in each event as well. The first instance was at Sonoma Raceway in 2010 with Jan Magnussen from Denmark, Juan Pablo Montoya from Colombia, Marcos Ambrose from Australia, Mattias Ekstrom from Sweden, and Max Papis from Italy. The second time it occurred was at Watkins Glen International in 2013 and involved Juan Pablo Montoya from Colombia, Marcos Ambrose and Owen Kelly from Australia, Max Papis from Italy, Victor Gonzalez Jr. from Puerto Rico, and Ron Fellows from Canada.

Trackhouse’s PROJECT91, Raikkonen to make NASCAR Cup Series debut

Trackhouse Entertainment Group’s PROJECT91 announced earlier this season that 2007 Formula One World Champion Kimi Raikkonen will become the first driver to join the team’s PROJECT91 program and will drive the No. 91 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen race at Watkins Glen International on Sunday, August 21. PROJECT91’s goal is to expand the organization’s international reach by fielding a NASCAR Cup Series entry for renowned international racing drivers. Trackhouse Racing – a division of Trackhouse Entertainment Group – now fields the No. 99 and the No. 1 Chevrolets with drivers Daniel Suárez and Ross Chastain.

“Kimi Raikkonen is the driver I first had in mind when we created PROJECT91,” said Trackhouse owner Justin Marks. “Kimi is a world-renowned driver with a tremendous amount of talent and fan following.”

Crew chief Darian Grubb, winner of 23 NASCAR Cup Series races, will lead Raikkonen’s team this weekend.

“I wasn’t looking to race again, but Justin came to my home in Switzerland and convinced me how serious he was about putting together a top-notch program,” said Raikkonen. “This will be fun, but it’s something I will take very seriously. I know how competitive the NASCAR Cup Series is and it will be a big challenge.”

Raikkonen retired from Formula One in 2021 after competing with the Sauber, McLaren, Ferrari, Lotus, and Alfa Romeo teams since he started in 2001. The native of Espoo, Finland won 21 races and stood on 103 podiums in his F1 career.

This will not be Raikkonen’s first venture into NASCAR. He competed in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May 2011.

Raikkonen could very well put on a great show as three NASCAR Cup Series drivers have won at Watkins Glen International in their first appearance at the track.

Winners in First Appearance at Watkins Glen Season Buck Baker 1957 Billy Wade 1964 Tim Richmond 1986

Elliott can clinch Regular Season Championship presented by Coca-Cola at WGI

Hendrick Motorsports driver and current NASCAR Cup Series driver standings leader, Chase Elliott, can clinch the Regular Season Championship presented by Coca-Cola this weekend at Watkins Glen International in the Go Bowling at The Glen on Sunday, August 21 at 3 p.m. ET (on USA, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) by scoring just four points. That’s right, four points. The Dawsonville, Georgia native has grown his points cushion over second place Ryan Blaney to 116 points going into this weekend in New York, so once Elliott gains four points and crosses that 120-point threshold, Blaney can’t catch him in just two races.

Though mathematically possible to not achieve the clinch this weekend, Elliott’s likelihood of becoming the fifth different Regular Season Champion on Sunday is quite good. If he accomplishes feat, he will join Martin Truex Jr. (2017), Kyle Busch (2018, 2019), Kevin Harvick (2020) and Kyle Larson (2021).

Playoffs Clinch Scenarios: Watkins Glen International

Several of the drivers that have already won this season and have earned a spot in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs still need to clinch their postseason position by earning enough points that no matter where they finish in the remaining races of the regular season, they will not fall out of the top 30 in points. Once a driver has achieved that points total, they have officially clinched a spot in the postseason. Below is a breakdown of the drivers that can clinch their spot in the postseason this weekend:

Already Clinched

The following 10 drivers have clinched a spot in the 16-driver postseason field: Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Ross Chastain, Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Tyler Reddick.

Can Clinch Via Previous Wins

The following drivers could clinch on previous wins with a win by Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Ross Chastain, Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, William Byron, Alex Bowman, Denny Hamlin, Daniel Suarez, Tyler Reddick, Austin Cindric, Chase Briscoe or Kurt Busch:

Alex Bowman: Would clinch regardless of finish

Daniel Suarez: Would clinch regardless of finish

Austin Cindric: Would clinch regardless of finish

Chase Briscoe: Would clinch regardless of finish

Kurt Busch: Would clinch regardless of finish

The following drivers could clinch on previous wins with a win by Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr., Aric Almirola, Erik Jones, Darrell Wallace Jr. or Austin Dillon:

Alex Bowman: Would clinch with 4 points

Daniel Suarez: Would clinch with 22 points

Austin Cindric: Would clinch with 40 points

Chase Briscoe: Would clinch with 47 points

The following drivers could clinch on previous wins with a win by Chris Buescher:

Alex Bowman: Would clinch with 1 point

Daniel Suarez: Would clinch with 22 points

Austin Cindric: Would clinch with 37 points

Chase Briscoe: Would clinch with 44 points

The following drivers could clinch on previous wins with a win by Justin Haley:

Alex Bowman: Would clinch regardless of finish

Daniel Suarez: Would clinch with 3 points

Austin Cindric: Would clinch with 20 points

Chase Briscoe: Would clinch with 28 points

The following drivers could clinch on previous wins with a win by Ricky Stenhouse Jr.:

Alex Bowman: Would clinch regardless of finish

Daniel Suarez: Would clinch regardless of finish

Austin Cindric: Would clinch regardless of finish

Chase Briscoe: Would clinch regardless of finish

Kurt Busch: Would clinch with 41 points

The following drivers could clinch on previous wins with a win by Cole Custer:

Alex Bowman: Would clinch regardless of finish

Daniel Suarez: Would clinch regardless of finish

Austin Cindric: Would clinch regardless of finish

Chase Briscoe: Would clinch regardless of finish

Kurt Busch: Would clinch with 33 points

The following drivers could clinch on previous wins with a win by Michael McDowell or Brad Keselowski a win by another winless driver lower in the standings:

Alex Bowman: Would clinch regardless of finish

Daniel Suarez: Would clinch regardless of finish

Austin Cindric: Would clinch regardless of finish

Chase Briscoe: Would clinch regardless of finish

Kurt Busch: Would clinch with 23 points

The following drivers could clinch on previous wins with a win by Harrison Burton or a win by another winless driver lower in the standings:

Alex Bowman: Would clinch regardless of finish

Daniel Suarez: Would clinch regardless of finish

Austin Cindric: Would clinch regardless of finish

Chase Briscoe: Would clinch regardless of finish

Kurt Busch: Would clinch with 16 points

The following drivers could clinch on previous wins with a win by Todd Gilliland or a win by another winless driver lower in the standings:

Alex Bowman: Would clinch regardless of finish

Daniel Suarez: Would clinch regardless of finish

Austin Cindric: Would clinch regardless of finish

Chase Briscoe: Would clinch regardless of finish

Kurt Busch: Would clinch regardless of finish

Can Clinch Via Win

The following drivers would clinch on their win alone: Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr., Alex Bowman, Daniel Suarez, Austin Cindric, Chase Briscoe and Kurt Busch.

The following drivers could clinch with a win:

Aric Almirola: Would clinch with 44 points

Erik Jones: Would clinch with 56 points

Darrell Wallace Jr.: Could only clinch with help

Austin Dillon: Could only clinch with help

Blaney vs. Truex: The battle for the final Playoff spot

Following another 2022 season repeat winner at Richmond Raceway (Kevin Harvick), Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney, in the 16th and final NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs transfer spot on points, has opened up his points cushion on Joe Gibbs Racing’s Martin Truex Jr. in 17th, the first spot outside the Playoffs, from 19 to 26 points heading into Watkins Glen International. Now with just two races to go in the 2022 regular season, tensions are running high as both drivers are vying for the final postseason position.

Blaney posted his 12th top-10 finish of the season last weekend at Richmond to hold on to the 16th position in the Playoff standings outlook. The North Carolina native is hoping to make the Playoffs for the sixth consecutive season in his career this year (2017-2022). In 24 starts this season, he has put up eight top fives and an average finish of 13.2. Look for Blaney to contend towards the front of the pack again this weekend at Watkins Glen International. Not only does Blaney have a NASCAR Cup Series career win on a road course (Charlotte ROVAL in 2018), but he has made five series starts at Watkins Glen posting one top-five and two top-10 finishes. His average finish at the 2.45-mile track is a solid 11.6.

Sitting directly in Blaney’s review mirror is Joe Gibbs Racing’s Martin Truex Jr. in the 17th position in the Playoff standings outlook, 26 points behind Blaney in 16th. This season, Truex has made 24 series starts this season posting three top fives and 11 top 10s. His average finish this season is 13.0. Truex is hoping to catch Blaney in these next two races and secure his spot in the postseason. Truex is looking to reach his eighth consecutive Playoff berth this season (2015-2022). Truex is the only driver outside the Playoff cutoff still eligible to make the postseason that has previously won at Watkins Glen International (2017). Watkins Glen is one of his better road courses - in 15 starts he has collected one win (2017), seven top fives and 10 top 10s. His average finish at the 2.45-mile track is a stout 10.1. He finished third behind Kyle Larson (winner) and Chase Elliott (runner-up) in last season’s Watkins Glen Cup race.

Road Course Ringers to watch at Watkins Glen

Heading into this weekend, there will be 14 active road course winners entered to compete in Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International at 3 p.m. ET (USA, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Active Road Course Winners in the NASCAR Cup Series Active Road Course Winners Total Wins Sonoma WGI Charlotte Daytona Indy COTA Road America Chase Elliott 7 0 2 2 1 0 1 1 Kyle Busch 4 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 Martin Truex Jr 4 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 Kyle Larson 3 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 Kevin Harvick 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 AJ Allmendinger 2 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 Tyler Reddick 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 Joey Logano 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 Kurt Busch 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ryan Blaney 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 Christopher Bell 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 Denny Hamlin 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 Ross Chastain 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 Daniel Suárez 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0

Hendrick Motorsports teammates Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott have been the cars to beat at Watkins Glen that last few seasons. Elliott won the 2018 and 2019 races and then Larson won last season’s race at WGI, and Elliott finished second. Elliott will look to retake his crown as the active road course king this weekend as he leads all 14 active Cup Series road course winners with seven victories on tracks that turn left and right. If Elliott were to win this weekend, he would tie NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart for the second-most road course wins in the NASCAR Cup Series all-time with eight each. NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon leads the Cup Series in road course wins with nine.

If Elliott can’t get the win, maybe fans will get to see another new winner this weekend. With a series record five new winners this season, it could happen. Three of the first four road course races this year have already produced three first-time NASCAR Cup Series winners –Ross Chastain won at the Circuit of the Americas, Daniel Suárez grabbed his first win at Sonoma Raceway, and Tyler Reddick outdueled Elliott for his first win at Road America. Four NASCAR Cup Series drivers all-time have posted their first series career win at Watkins Glen International.

First-Time Winners at WGI Starting Pos. Crew Chief Date Steve Park 18 Paul Andrews Sunday, August 13, 2000 Marcos Ambrose 3 Todd Parrott Monday, August 15, 2011 AJ Allmendinger 6 Brian Burns Sunday, August 10, 2014 Chase Elliott 3 Alan Gustafson Sunday, August 5, 2018

Seven drivers that visited Victory Lane in the NASCAR Cup Series last season are still looking for their first win of 2022 – A.J. Allmendinger, Aric Almirola, Brad Keselowski, Bubba Wallace, Martin Truex Jr., Michael McDowell and Ryan Blaney.

NASCAR Cup Series, Etc.

Winners Aplenty in 2022 - With NASCAR Cup Series record 15 different winners through 24 races, the 2022 schedule and the Next Gen car have combined for one of the best seasons of racing ever. Now with two races left in the regular season, will we see a 16th or possibly 17th different winner heading into the Playoffs?

If so, it would be the first-time since the inception of the Playoffs in 2004, that the series has produced 16 or more winners in the first 26 races of a given year. On average, the NASCAR Cup Series has produced 12.4 different winners in the first 26 races of a season since 2004. This season is tied with the 2011 season for the series-most different winners during the regular season with 15 different winners each. The 2022 season has two chances to break the tie with the 2011 season this weekend at Watkins Glen International or next at Daytona International Speedway.

Reddick looks to tie Larson’s road course record this weekend – Last season amongst Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson’s monster championship season that wrangled 10 wins on the year included the record of becoming the only driver in series history to win on three different road courses in a single NASCAR Cup Series season (Sonoma, Watkins Glen and the Charlotte ROVAL). This weekend, Richard Childress Racing’s Tyler Reddick, defending winner of the last two road course races on the schedule (Road America and Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course) is looking to become the second driver in series history to accomplish the feat, but if Reddick does it he will have won his road course events in consecutive order on the schedule.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

NASCAR Xfinity Series takes on The Glen

The NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers had a two-week break in action but now they are heading to upstate New York for the SUNOCO Go Rewards 200 at The Glen on Saturday, August 20 at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network, NBC Sports App, MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR radio.

There have been 27 races at the seven-turn, 2.45-mile road course producing 16 different pole winners and 16 different race winners. Joey Logano holds the record for the youngest pole winner at 25 years, two months, 15 days in 2015. Last season, Ty Gibbs became the youngest race winner at 18 years, 10 months and three days old.

Only nine races have been won from the pole or first starting position, most recently by Joey Logano in 2018. He set the track’s qualifying record on August 6, 2016 with a speed of 124.552 mph. Logano also holds the record for most poles at the track with four and is tied with Terry Labonte for most top fives at seven.

Ty Gibbs is the only former winner entered in this weekend’s SUNOCO Go Rewards 200 at The Glen (2021). If Gibbs once again snags the win at the New York road course this weekend, he’ll become the fifth driver to post back-to-back victories at the track, joining Terry Labonte (1994, 1995, 1996), Ron Fellows (2000, 2001), Marcos Ambrose (2008, 2009, 2010) and Joey Logano (2015, 2016).

The Xfinity Series will kick off its weekend on Saturday, August 20 with practice at 10:05 a.m. ET followed by qualifying at 10:35 a.m. ET on Peacock and streamed on the NBC Sports App.

All eyes on Kaulig Racing’s A.J. Allmendinger

Out of A.J. Allmendinger’s 13 NASCAR Xfinity Series wins, nine have been on a road course (69. 23%) so it was no surprise when fans saw the Xfinity Series all-time road course wins leader post a win at Indianapolis, leaving just one road course on the circuit left for him to conquer in the series, this weekend’s Watkins Glen International.

Allmendinger could very well add a Watkins Glen win to his resume this weekend, considering he’s had runner-up finishes in two out of his three starts at the track, but there are two drivers who might give him a run for his money – JR Motorsports teammates Justin Allgaier and Noah Gragson.

Allgaier has had a stellar 2022 season, already with three wins, 10 top fives and 15 top 10s. On top of that, he’s done well in three out of the four road courses this season and has an impressive history at Watkins Glen. In his 10 starts, he’s posted four top fives and seven top 10s.

Gragson only has two Watkins Glen starts under his belt with top-10 finishes in both races, but what makes him a threat is the success he’s had on all four road courses this season thus far. He’s posted one top five and four top 10s on road courses this season (COTA, Portland, Road America, Indianapolis).

Back in action with five to go

Time is winding down for drivers still vying for their spot in the Playoffs kicking off at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 24. With five races left in the regular season, things are sure to heat up as the NASCAR Xfinity Series prepares for Watkins Glen International, the fifth of six road course events on the 2022 schedule. Below is a look at the clinch scenarios heading into Watkins Glen:

Already Clinched

The following six drivers have clinched a spot in the 12-driver postseason field: AJ Allmendinger, Justin Allgaier, Ty Gibbs, Noah Gragson, Josh Berry and Austin Hill.

Can Clinch Via Previous Wins

The following drivers could clinch on previous wins with a win by a driver who has previous won:

Brandon Jones: Would clinch regardless of finish

The following drivers could clinch on previous wins with a win by a driver who is currently winless:

Brandon Jones: Could only clinch with help

Can Clinch Via Win

The following drivers would clinch on their win alone:

Brandon Jones

The following drivers could clinch with a win:

Riley Herbst: Could only clinch with help

Sam Mayer: Could only clinch with help

Daniel Hemric: Could only clinch with help

Landon Cassill: Could only clinch with help

Ryan Sieg: Could only clinch with help

Stewart-Haas Racing’s Riley Herbst (583 points) and JR Motorsports’ Sam Mayer (578 points) are the highest ranked drivers without a win and have been neck-and-neck in the point standings for several weeks. They will both be pushing to post their first Xfinity Series career win when they head to Watkins Glen this weekend.

Herbst has given “The Glen” one go (2021) and posted a 13th-place finish. He didn’t have the performance he was hoping for on road courses in the first part of the season but has done quite well in the last two (Road America and Indianapolis) as he posted top-10 finishes at both tracks.

Like Herbst, Mayer has made one start at Watkins Glen, where he raced his way up to a top-10 finish (10th) after starting in the 23rd position. On this season’s road courses, he has posted one top-five and two top-10 finishes.

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Etc.

Cup Series drivers running double duty – Four Cup Series regulars will be getting some extra track time this weekend at Watkins Glen – Cole Custer, William Byron, Kyle Larson and Ross Chastain.

Custer will be making his fifth Xfinity Series start this season in the No. 07 SS-GLR Ford. In his four previous Xfinity starts this year, he’s posted one win (Auto Club), two top fives and three top 10s.

Byron will make his third Xfinity Series start of the season in the No. 17 Chevrolet with Hendrick Motorsports. He’s posted one top five and one top 10 this season. This will be his second Xfinity Series start at Watkins Glen. His first was in 2017 and he finished in 10th.

Larson will be making his second Xfinity Series start of the season this weekend in the No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet. His other start this season was also on a road course (Road America) and he finished runner-up.

Ross Chastain will be behind the wheel of the No. 92 DGM Racing Chevrolet for his third Xfinity Series start of the season. His two other starts were on road courses (COTA & Indianapolis) and he finished 17th and fourth, respectively. This will be his sixth Xfinity Series start at Watkins Glen where he has a best finish of 14th.

Austin Wayne Self to attempt Xfinity Series debut – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series regular Austin Wayne Self will be attempting to make his Xfinity Series debut this weekend at Watkins Glen International driving the No. 32 Chevrolet car for Jordan Anderson Racing.

“I am very thankful for this opportunity with Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport” said Self. “Anyone that knows me how much I enjoy road course racing and to have the opportunity to attempt to make my Xfinity Series debut driving for my wife’s brother’s team is incredibly special.”

Self will be running double duty this weekend as he will also compete in the No. 32 car for AM Racing in the ARCA Menards Series.

Connor Mosack to join Sam Hunt Racing for Watkins Glen – Connor Mosack, a full-time Trans-Am Series and part-time ARCA Menards Series driver, will be joining Sam Hunt Racing behind the wheel of the No. 26 Toyota at Watkins Glen International this weekend.

Mosack made his Xfinity Series debut earlier this season at Portland International Raceway with Joe Gibbs Racing. Although this will be his first start at The Glen in the Xfinity Series, he has made the trip to Victory Lane at the New York road course in the Trans-Am TA2 Series.

“I’m really excited for the opportunity to race with Sam Hunt Racing this year at Watkins Glen,” said Mosack. “Sam has a great group of guys and I’m looking forward to working with them. My goal going into the race is to come out with a top-10 finish. Sam has competitive cars and if we stay out of trouble in the race, I think we will be in a good spot at the end.”

Kris Wright to join Brandonbilt Motorsports – Kris Wright will be behind the wheel of the No.68 Brandonbilt Motorsports Chevrolet for nine races this season, beginning with this weekend’s race at Watkins Glen International. The other races on his calendar include Darlington, Kansas, Bristol, Charlotte ROVAL, Las Vegas, Homestead, Martinsville and Phoenix.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to be back in the NASCAR Xfinity Series garage and surrounded by a great team, Brandonbilt Motorsports,” Wright said. “The team has been super helpful in trying to acclimate me into the No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro for the majority of the remainder of the 2022 season. Looking forward to seeing the fans at Watkins Glen.”

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Chandler Smith rockets out front with Playoff win at Richmond

Kyle Busch Motorsports driver Chandler Smith took the Playoff win at Richmond Raceway last weekend in dominant fashion, leading 176 of the scheduled 250 laps, and with the victory catapulted himself into the second round of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs. Now the Georgia native sits atop the postseason standings by two points over Front Row Motorsports’ Zane Smith as the series takes two weeks to prepare for the final race of the Playoffs’ Round of 10 at Kansas Speedway on September 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

KBM’s Smith joins GMS Racing’s Grant Enfinger as the only the drivers locked into the Playoffs Round of 8 heading into Kansas. Front Row Motorsports’ Zane Smith leads the drivers without a win this round in the postseason standings with 2,109 points, up 46 on the Round of 8 cutline. Smith is followed by John Hunter Nemechek (+43), Ty Majeski (+36), Stewart Friesen (+31), 2021 series champ Ben Rhodes (+21), and veteran Matt Crafton, who sits in the eighth and final transfer spot on points and is up just three points on Niece Motorsport’s Carson Hocevar in ninth and six points on ThorSport Racing’s Christian Eckes in 10th.

After his big win at Richmond, Chandler Smith is now tied with Zane Smith for the most wins on the season with three each. In 18 starts this season, the Kyle Busch Motorsports star has put up career season-highs in wins (three: Las Vegas, Pocono, Richmond), top fives (eight) and top 10s (12).

Clinch Scenarios: Kansas Speedway

Only two drivers have clinched spots in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Round of 8 – GMS Racing’s Grant Enfinger (Indianapolis winner) and Kyle Busch Motorsports’ Chandler Smith (Richmond winner) – which means a lot can happen among the six other positions that are still open with one race to go. Below are the clinch scenarios heading into the Round of 8 finale at Kansas Speedway on September 9, 2022.

Already Clinched

The following two drivers have clinched a spot in the eight-driver field of the next round: Chandler Smith, Grant Enfinger.

Can Clinch Via Points

If there is a repeat winner or a win by a driver who cannot advance to the next round, the following drivers could clinch by being ahead of the 7th winless driver in the standings. The same point requirements listed below would hold true if a new win comes from among Zane Smith, John Hunter Nemechek, Ty Majeski, Stewart Friesen, Ben Rhodes or Matt Crafton.

Zane Smith: Would clinch with 10 points

John Hunter Nemechek: Would clinch with 13 points

Ty Majeski: Would clinch with 20 points

Stewart Friesen: Would clinch with 25 points

Ben Rhodes: Would clinch with 34 points (needs 35 points if Crafton wins)

Matt Crafton: Would clinch with 53 points

Carson Hocevar: Would clinch with 55 points (needs help if Crafton wins)

Christian Eckes: Could only clinch with help

If there is a new winner from Carson Hocevar or Christian Eckes, the following drivers could clinch by being ahead of the 6th winless driver in the standings.

Zane Smith: Would clinch with 13 points

John Hunter Nemechek: Would clinch with 16 points

Ty Majeski: Would clinch with 23 points

Stewart Friesen: Would clinch with 28 points

Ben Rhodes: Would clinch with 38 points

Matt Crafton: Could only clinch with help

Carson Hocevar: Could only clinch with help

Christian Eckes: Could only clinch with help

Can Clinch Via Win

The following drivers would clinch on their win alone: Zane Smith, John Hunter Nemechek, Ty Majeski, Stewart Friesen, Ben Rhodes, Matt Crafton, Carson Hocevar and Christian Eckes.

Need To Rebound: Hocevar, Eckes are on the outside looking in

Niece Motorsports’ Carson Hocevar (-3) and ThorSport Racing’s Christian Eckes (-6) are the two drivers currently below the NASCAR Camping World truck Series Playoffs Round of 8 cutline with just one race left to secure a spot to advance.

Hocevar’s Playoffs started with a 21st-place finish at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park followed by a 10th-place finish at Richmond. Now the Michigan native finds himself three points back from Crafton in eighth in the final transfer position. This is Hocevar’s second Playoff appearance, and he hopes to better what he did in 2021, where he was eliminated in the Round of 8.

Eckes kicked off his Playoffs with a 16th-place finish at Indianapolis and finished eighth at Richmond Raceway leaving him just six point back from his ThorSport Racing teammate Matt Crafton in eighth. Eckes is looking to build on his only other Playoff appearance in 2020, where he was eliminated in the Round of 10.

NASCAR PR