Christopher Bell - No. 20 DEWALT Toyota Camry TRD Preview - Watkins Glen International

No. 20 DEWALT Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:

WATKINS GLEN INTERNATIONAL: Christopher Bell will make his second NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at Watkins Glen International (WGI) on Sunday. Last year at WGI, Bell was running second during the final stage when he spun after contact on the track. He rebounded to cross the finish line seventh. Bell has two previous NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts at Watkins Glen, earning one top-five and two top-10 finishes.

JGR AT WATKINS GLEN: Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has claimed seven NCS victories at Watkins Glen. In 73 combined starts at the 2.45-mile road course, the organization has tallied 29 top-five finishes, 45 top-10s and 555 laps led. The championship-winning organization has won seven pole awards with an average start of 11.6 an average finish of 12.3.

RACE INFO: The Go Bowling at The Glen begins at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 21, 2022. The race will be broadcast live on USA, Sirius XM 90, and MRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Christopher Bell: “I had a great showing there last year and I’ve always enjoyed Watkins Glen. I’m looking forward to Watkins Glen, I like the fast places. There’s a ton of lap time to be made through the inner loop, the technique to go through it, the ability of your car to jump over the curbs and land and be able to change direction, it takes a lot to be good there.”

JGR PR