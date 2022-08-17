2022 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Watkins Glen Advance

Chastain earned his first career Cup Series victory at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) road course in Austin, Texas on March 27 when he led 31 laps and won a thrilling three-car battle on the final lap.

At the second road course race of the season in Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway on June 12, Chastain finished seventh, followed by fourth at Road America in Wisconsin, and 27th at the Indianapolis road course after he battled for the win in the final laps.

Trackhouse Racing teammate Daniel Suárez won on the road course at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway in June.

This weekend, both drivers will have a new teammate in Kimi Räikkönen. Räikkönen a native of Finland and Formula 1 Champion, will drive the No. 91 entry for Trackhouse's PROJECT91 at the New York road course.

In 24 Cup Series starts this season, Chastain has two wins - COTA and Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, 10 top-fives, 14 top-10s and 583 laps led.

Last weekend at Richmond (Va.) Raceway, Chastain qualified second, won the first stage and led 80 laps in the 400 lap race.

Before Sunday's race at Watkins Glen, Chastain will climb behind the wheel of the No. 92 for DGM Racing in the Xfinity Series. The Alva, Florida native will use Saturday afternoon's Xfinity race to hone his road racing skills for Sunday. Chastain has piloted the No. 92 entry twice so far this season. He led laps at COTA and finished fourth at the Indianapolis road course.

USA Network will broadcast Saturday's Xfinity race at 3 p.m. ET and Sunday's Cup race at 3 p.m. ET.