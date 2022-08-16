Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Watkins Glen Race Advance

The famous Princess seawitch logo will emblazon Suárez’s No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro at the Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International race on Sunday and at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway on Oct. 23, making it one of the most stunning cars on the track and serving as an innovative and exciting fan engagement platform.

The partnership will also include Suárez’s teammate Ross Chastain and expand well beyond what race fans will see on track. In the coming weeks Princess Cruises and Trackhouse Racing will unveil details of how NASCAR fans can vacation on Princess ships to the most coveted destinations in the world.

"Extending the Princess brand into NASCAR with the next generation team that covets the possibilities and passion of fan experiences couldn’t be more exciting," said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises.

"Team Trackhouse is innovative, exciting and engaging, we appreciate and applaud Daniel and Ross’s impressive success and are proud to ensure NASCAR fans also have the access to the most exceptional Princess vacation offers. We have a lot of innovative plans that NASCAR fans are going to love.”

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the world’s most iconic premium cruise brands operating a fleet of 15 modern cruise ships, carrying millions of guests each year to 330 destinations around the globe. Princess delivers the ultimate in effortless, personalized cruising featuring magnificent balconies, world-class entertainment, casinos, pools, fitness centers, spas and dining, all elevated by the exclusive Princess Medallion.

Trackhouse Racing is in its second season in the Cup Series. Suárez and Chastain have visited victory lane three times in 2022 and are two of the favorites in the 16-driver playoffs that being Sept. 4 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

“There is no doubt what I’ll be doing in the off-season if we win the championship,” said Suárez who became the first driver from Mexico (Monterrey) to win in the Cup Series on June 12, 2022, at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway. “Everyone loves Princess and dreams of incredible vacations with family and friends. I hope we can help a lot of people do that soon.”

Trackhouse founder and team owner Justin Marks said the new partnership with Princess Cruises is another testament to the team as well as the sport of NASCAR.

“The biggest and most recognizable companies are seeing the value in Trackhouse Racing, our drivers and the sport of NASCAR,” said Marks who brought in entertainer Pitbull as a team partner last year as part of its off-track effort to expand the sport’s fan base beyond its normal demographic. “Princess Cruises is a powerful brand and the goal of this partnership is to expose our fans to the wonders of a Princess cruise vacation and provide NASCAR fans a very cool way to travel the globe.”

More information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at www.princess.com.