No. 19 Reser’s Fine Foods Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

Martin Truex Jr. is a former NASCAR Cup Series winner at Watkins Glen International after earning a victory during his 2017 championship season. That afternoon, he started third and led a race-high 24 laps on the way to victory lane. In his past four trips to Watkins Glen, Truex has not finished worse than third, including a third-place run last August where he led 34 laps and won stage two. RICHMOND RECAP: Truex finished seventh in last weekend’s race at Richmond Raceway. After battling the handling during the first half of the race, Truex fell off the lead lap at one point before rallying to pass the race leader late in stage two to rejoin the lead lap. During the final stage, he crept his way up the leaderboard and found his way to seventh after pitting later than most of the competition and taking advantage of fresher tires in the closing laps.

Truex and the No. 19 team participated in a two-day Goodyear tire test at Watkins Glen International on May 24-25. RESER’S FINE FOODS: Truex’s No. 19 Camry will feature the Reser’s Fine Foods colors for Sunday’s race at Watkins Glen International. Since 1950, the family-owned company has been a proud sponsor of good times and great foods at racetracks, picnics, BBQs, music festivals, and family meals.

Joe Gibbs Racing has earned seven NASCAR Cup Series victories at Watkins Glen International. In 73 combined starts at the track, the organization has racked up 29 top-five finishes, 45 top-10s, four pole awards, and 555 laps led. While the team has not won at the track since 2016, in the past four trips to the New York road course, JGR drivers have claimed 12 top-five finishes, 14 top-10s and a 5.0-average finishing position in 16 combined starts. Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, and Tony Stewart have taken JGR to victory lane at Watkins Glen. TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International begins Sunday, August 21, at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network, MRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Martin Truex Jr., Driver of the No. 19 Reser’s Fine Foods Toyota Camry TRD

What makes Watkins Glen International so special?

“There’s a lot of history if you look at how far back it goes to when they used to race down into town. Now, there’s obviously a great fan following with the racetrack and the local fans show up and really blow it out. The camping there is amazing. Overall, it’s just a fun track; the fastest road course we go to. It’s definitely unique in its own right, but it’s a really fun track to race on and one I’ve always enjoyed going to.”

