Sugarlands to Adorn the Hood of JTG Daugherty Racing’s No. 47 Camaro ZL1 at Watkins Glen International

Sugarlands Distilling Company today announced it will partner with JTG Daugherty Racing to adorn the hood of the No. 47 Camaro ZL1 driven by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. this Sunday at Watkins Glen International for the Go Bowling at the Glen 90-lap road course event.

This marks the first time Sugarlands Distilling Co. is appearing on a NASCAR Cup Series car, but the company has a long history with motorsports. Since launching in 2014, Sugarlands has integrated itself into the racing world, releasing limited-edition products to commemorate Bristol Motor Speedway, Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway. Earlier this year, Sugarlands launched High Rock, a premium, handcrafted vodka, produced in partnership with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy Earnhardt.

“We have a deep appreciation for motorsports and are excited to team with JTG Daugherty Racing to showcase Sugarlands this weekend at Watkins Glen,” said Patrick Sullivan, Sugarlands Chief Revenue Officer. "We’re especially grateful to the race team for their collaboration and the opportunity to bring brands together for this special paint scheme.”

“It’s special to have Sugarlands Distilling Co. on our No. 47 Camaro at Watkins Glen because it’s their first time on the hood of a Cup car,” Stenhouse Jr. said. “Good news is that Watkins Glen is one of my better road courses and our chances will be better there. We’ve had a better trend on finishes at road courses overall. We feel good going there and we’re going to try to put together a good race for Sugarlands and all the fans around the racetrack. We really want to have a solid race going into Daytona International Speedway.”

Live coverage of the Go Bowling at The Glen on Sunday, August 21st starts at 3 PM ET on USA Network, MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90).

Sugarland Shines PR