Sunday’s 400-lap race saw a battle between strategy and execution on long green flag runs. There were five cautions in the race for a total of 28 laps. Team Penske’s Joey Logano took charge in the middle of the race, leading a total of 222 of 400 laps and winning Stage 2. Stage 3 started with an incident involving four cars, bringing out the fourth caution of the race. Logano held off the lead early in the stage until Harvick completed the race-winning pass on Lap 334. Harvick was able to hold off a hard-charging Chris Buescher who was looking for his first win of the season along with Christopher Bell. Harvick fought through lapped traffic on the final lap of the race and crossed the finish line 0.441 seconds ahead of second place, securing his second consecutive win this season.