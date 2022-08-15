Monday, Aug 15

RCR NCS Post Race Report: Richmond Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series News
Monday, Aug 15 18
RCR NCS Post Race Report: Richmond Raceway NK Photography Photo

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 HUK Chevrolet Team Show Speed in Stage 3 at Richmond Raceway
 

16th

12th

20th

"I had fun at Richmond Raceway today and everyone on the No. 3 Huk Performance Fishing Chevrolet team did a great job. We started off the race loose. We came to pit road during the stage break and my crew chief, Justin Alexander, made a good call to get my car tightened up during the second stage. We struggled most of the day with the handling of our Chevrolet, but towards the end of the race we hit on a setup that really worked well with the track. We were posting solid lap times in Stage 3, even on old tires. I wish we could’ve had that at the beginning of the race. We would’ve been jamming. All-in-all, we’ll take this 16th-place finish and head to Watkins Glen International.”

 

-Austin Dillon

 

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet Team Work Hard at Richmond Raceway Despite Tough Day 
 

31st

26th

14th

"We had a tough day in the No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet at Richmond Raceway, but we’ll put it behind us. After we lost track position early, crew chief Randall Burnett and the guys on the 3CHI team made adjustments and it improved the balance on the car. Unfortunately, I got into the wall and then we pitted a couple of times under green because of a vibration. Next week at Watkins Glen International, we need to run well and get every Playoff point we can and I’m sure we can do just that.”

 

-Tyler Reddick

RCR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Stewart-Haas Racing: Federated Auto Parts 400 from Richmond -- HARVICK WINS!! Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Recap - Richmond »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.