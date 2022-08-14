CHEVROLET NCS AT RICHMOND: Pole Winner Quotes - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrickcars.com Chevy Camaro ZL1

· Kyle Larson clocked-in a lap of 23.042 seconds, at 117.177 mph, to capture the pole position for tomorrow’s Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway.

· This marks Larson’s third NASCAR Cup Series pole of the season, and thirteenth of his career in Cup

· Larson’s pole gives Chevrolet its sixth NASCAR Cup Series pole win of 2022; and 729th all-time in NASCAR Cup Series history.

KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1, Pole Winner Quick Quote:

WHERE DO YOU THINK YOU GOT IT ON THE QUALIFYING LAP?

“Even though I got into (turn) one too hard and a little bit sideways, I am imagining that is where I made up my time. Just getting in really deep and I think getting it under control before I got to the exit is probably where I made up the lap time. I don’t know though, it could be three and four. Who knows. But I felt like I got in deep, too deep for sure, but it worked out.

WELL, HOW ABOUT THAT WE SAW THE SAVE WE THOUGHT IT WAS A SAVE OVER HERE I GUESS IT WAS JUST A WAY TO GO QUICK AROUND RICHMOND NICE JOB

“Thanks! I definitely got in there a little too hot and got loose but I felt like I got through the center and off okay and made a decent three four was hoping to see something better than a teen on my dash and saw the flat and knew that was that was good enough. So happy! It’s cool to get a pole here at Richmond I was not expecting to do that. I didn't feel very good and practice so very happy with the hard work that everybody's been putting in on our on our Chevys Thanks everybody Hendrick Motorsports and Hendrickcars.com, Hendrick Automotive Group. So yeah, cool to get a pole now hopefully get all this media done quick and headed Knoxville to try and win another Knoxville Nationals.”

I CAN'T PROMISE THAT BUT YOU ARE HEADING OUT OF HERE TO GO DO THAT BETWEEN LEADING THIS FIELD TO GREEN TOMORROW. DOES THAT GET YOU PSYCHED UP? WHATEVER HAPPENS IN KNOXVILLE?

“Yeah, always anytime you're good at anything. It helps momentum and confidence.”

