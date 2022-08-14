Ford Performance NASCAR: Three Mustangs Qualify Top-10 at Richmond

FORD QUALIFYING RESULTS

7th - Cole Custer

8th - Brad Keselowski

10th - Ryan Blaney

15th - Chase Briscoe

16th - Todd Gilliland

17th - Joey Logano

18th - Chris Buescher

28th - Cody Ware

30th - Harrison Burton

32nd - Aric Almirola

33rd - Austin Cindric

34th - Michael McDowell

35th - JJ Yeley

36th - BJ McLeod

COLE CUSTER, No. 41 Jacob Construction Ford Mustang -- Qualified 7th

“It was nice to get a solid run. We were a little too tight in qualifying but I think that we had pretty good long-run speed in practice. I am looking forward to the race. We have a solid Mustang, so we just have to keep the track position. That is so big in these cars now. We have to stay up front and have some good pit stops and execute the race with no mistakes. This year has been interesting with things not going right. I think tomorrow is the day we can turn it all around.”

Ford Performance PR