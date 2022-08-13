RCR Event Preview - Richmond

This Week’s 3CHI Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Richmond Raceway ... Tyler Reddick will be making his fifth NASCAR Cup Series start at Richmond this weekend. His best finish at the .75-mile Virginia speedway came in 2020 when he placed 11th. The driver of the 3CHI Chevrolet has completed all but four laps in four previous starts (1,596 of a possible 1,600 laps, 99.75 percent). Reddick scored a respectable 12th-place finish at Richmond earlier this season (race No. 7). He has three top-10 finishes in five NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Richmond, highlighted by a fourth-place finish with Richard Childress Racing in the 2019 spring event. 3CHI Blazed the Trail for Another Industry First … 3CHI and Richard Childress Racing created another first with their partnership for the 2022 NASCAR season. 3CHI began with roots as a CBD producer and quickly became a pioneer in science-based hemp and cannabis innovation. The company was the first to commercially develop and market Delta 8 THC, and today, 3CHI is an industry leader with unsurpassed product quality and purity as verified by top independent labs and benchmark organizations. 3CHI products are sold in a majority of the United States, and the company produces and markets a variety of gummies, tinctures, lotions, edibles and vape products. All 3CHI products meet federal requirements for full legal compliance, with a commitment to promoting responsible adult use. See 3CHI.com for more information. TYLER REDDICK QUOTES: What are your expectations entering Richmond this weekend? “All things considered, things went pretty good for us at Richmond in the spring, considering how the weekend started. We unloaded and we were about 30th in practice and had some really odd issues under braking that really broke the whole corner apart for us. After practice and qualifying I was really worried we were going to lose a few laps in the race but we kept working on it and finished just outside the top-10. I’m hoping we’ll start off a little better this time around with our 3CHI Chevrolet. We know a little more about this Next Gen car and we’ve learned a little bit from Martinsville and Richmond from earlier in the year. It will be interesting to see how much some of these teams have improved from the first race there.” Are you surprised there has been 15 different winners in the Cup Series this season? “I mean, I’m not surprised but I mean I wouldn’t have at the beginning of the year sat down and said this is who is going to win these amount of races and in this order. To see the number of drivers win, for what this Next Gen car has brought to the table, I’m not surprised. Certainly, it’s put a lot of good teams in a difficult spot here with only a few races left before we get to the Playoffs.”