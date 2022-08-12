Petty GMS Race Preview: Richmond Raceway II

|
-Jones at Richmond Raceway: Making the second stop of the season at Richmond Raceway, Jones enters the weekend with two top-five finishes and eight top-10 finishes with 23 races complete in the 2022 season.
In his 10 previous Cup Series starts at the Virginia short track, Jones has earned one top-10 finish and four top-15 finishes. His best finish in the Cup series is a sixth-place finish during his rookie season in 2017. With four starts in the Xfinity Series, Jones has three top-five finishes and one pole starting position. His best finish in the Xfinity Series is a second-place finish in 2016.
-Media Availability: Erik Jones will be available to the media on Saturday, August 13, 2022, following Cup Series qualifying at the media bullpen located in the Richmond Raceway media center.
- Focused on Winning: FOCUSfactor will serve as the primary partner on Jones's Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday’s race at Michigan International Speedway.
- About FOCUSfactor: FOCUSfactor is sold at America’s leading retailers such as Costco, Wal-Mart, Walgreens, CVS, The Vitamin Shoppe and Amazon.com. FOCUSfactor, America’s leading brain health supplement, is a nutritional supplement that includes a proprietary blend of brain supporting vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other nutrients. In December 2012, the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued US Patent 8,329,227 covering FOCUSfactor’s proprietary formulation “for enhanced mental function”. The issuance of the patent marked one of the few times a patent has been issued for a nationally branded nutritional supplement. FOCUSfactor is clinically tested with results demonstrating improvements in focus, concentration and memory in healthy adults.
“Richmond has been a track where I’ve run well in the past, but with varying strategies through the race, don’t always get the finish I think we deserve. Earlier this season, we qualified top five and lost the handling a little during the race and made some mistakes early. As the race played out with teams on various strategies, things just didn’t work out for us and we finished outside the top 20. Short tracks and road courses have definitely been the tracks where we’ve struggled this year to figure out the best set up and what we need out of the new car. We’ve been working hard to get better on those tracks and I think we’ll be good this weekend. After our strong last week in Michigan, I’m excited to get to the track and continuing to put ourselves in position for strong runs and a chance at the win.”
Petty GMS PR