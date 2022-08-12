Wallace Signs Extension with 23XI Racing

23XI Racing announced today that Bubba Wallace has signed a multi-year extension to remain with the team. Wallace joined 23XI in September of 2020 as the team’s inaugural driver, earning 23XI its first NASCAR Cup Series win at Talladega Superspeedway in 2021 and first pole award at Michigan International Speedway in 2022. Wallace, driver of the No. 23 Toyota Camry TRD, has played an integral role in the team’s growth and will continue to do so going forward.

In addition to his on-track accomplishments, Wallace has also been involved in various diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts to expand the NASCAR industry and fan base. Wallace has worked on initiatives such as the Dr Pepper 23XI Speed Institute Tuition Program, Embrace Home Loans’ Wider Path Home/23XI Racing Down Payment Assistance Grant and Bubba’s Block Party, which aims to bring the excitement of NASCAR to a younger, more diverse audience. Through his Live to be Different Foundation, Wallace also gives back to the community through back-to-school backpack drives in the Charlotte area and discussions with Knowledge is Power Program (KIPP) students at racetracks across the country. Additionally, Wallace’s clothing design collaborations with both McDonald’s and Columbia Sportswear Company have brought NASCAR to a new audience.

“Bubba was a key part of the early stages of 23XI, and I am thrilled that he will continue with the team,” said 23XI Racing Co-Owner Denny Hamlin. “When we announced Bubba as our first driver the goal was to help him take his career to a higher level, and we have done just that. Bubba and the No. 23 team earned the organization our first win and first pole award, and with a career-best four consecutive top-10 finishes heading into Richmond this weekend, Bubba is continuing to get more competitive each week. We’re excited to see his growth as he and the team work toward achieving our goals.”

"It feels great to get this renewal done and to know I have a home at 23XI Racing,” said Wallace. "Thanks to M.J. and Denny for continuing to believe in me. We’ve come a long way together in less than two years and we’ve checked off some major goals along the way - including the team’s first win and first pole. We know we still have work to do, both on and off the race track, but I feel good about our team and the direction we’re heading."

23XI Racing PR