NASCAR Cup Series News
Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Richmond Raceway

Federated Auto Parts 400

Richmond Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, August 14 at 3 p.m. ET on USA

 

  • In the 2022 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned one top five, six top-10 finishes and has led 25 laps
 

Noah Gragson, No. 16 Chevy Accessories Camaro ZL1

 

  • The Federated Auto Parts 400 will mark Noah Gragson’s first start at Richmond in the NCS
  • Gragson has an average finish of 27.2 in 2022 in the NCS season across nine starts, seven of which have been with Kaulig Racing
  • He has earned two top-20 finishes in 2022 in the NCS

 

“Richmond is a really fun racetrack, and I'm looking forward to trying to learn more in this new car each week. We had so much speed last weekend in Michigan, so everyone on this No. 16 team is super optimistic going into the weekend. It will be a challenge, since this is the first racetrack that I will really have to use the brake pedal on in the Cup series and my first short track. Having a win at Richmond in the Xfinity series also brings some confidence. That, plus the speed we have shown lately, makes me really eager for the weekend."

 

- Noah Gragson on Richmond Raceway
 

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

 

  • Justin Haley has made three starts at Richmond Raceway in the NCS
  • He has earned one top five, two top 10 and and nine top-15 finishes in 2022
  • Haley’s third-place finish at Darlington was Kaulig Racing’ first top-five not at a superspeedway or road course
  • Haley has led 20 laps in the 2022 season

 

“We had some issues last week in Michigan, but I'm looking forward to a fresh start at Richmond. We have been working hard on our short track program, so hopefully all the hard work translates over to this week and we can get a good finish."

 

- Justin Haley on Richmond Raceway

Kaulig Racing PR

