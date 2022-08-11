2022 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Richmond Advance

He'd like nothing more than to pass Elliott, but that's probably going to take three consecutive victories. Instead, he wants to focus on the final 10 races that comprise the playoffs.

"We can't make drastic changes to what we have been doing to try and make up those points," said Chastain. "We come to the track prepared each weekend and if we score more wins and points than the No. 9 and pass them, that's great. We're focused on the big picture and the end of season championship."

Chastain and the No. 1 Moose Fraternity team return to Richmond (Va.) Raceway after a 19th-place finish at the Virginia short track in April. While the result doesn't show it, Chastain ran in the top-three during the event before handling issues hindered the No. 1 Chevrolet in the final stage.

"In the final stage at Richmond during the last race, we went from second or third to 19th and it was a brutal last run," said Chastain. "So we’ve really looked at that and why that happened. We started working on Richmond stuff last week already and comparing it to what we had in the Spring and preparing to be better. We really need to turn better for this weekend’s race. We just got too tight last time."

Chastain has one win this season in the Moose Fraternity livery - Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on April 24. The thrilling finish was Chastain's second career Cup Series victory.

Before hitting the track this weekend, Chastain will visit Moose Lodge No. 699 in Richmond on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. local time. The appearance is open to the public.

Chastain has seven Cup Series starts at Richmond with a best finish of seventh and four laps led.

USA Network will broadcast Sunday's Cup race at 3 p.m. ET.