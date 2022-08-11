No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

TRUEX AT RICHMOND: Martin Truex Jr. is a three-time NASCAR Cup Series winner at Richmond Raceway with all three victories coming in the past six trips to the track. In the past 11 Richmond races, no one has been better than Truex as he has racked up a trio of wins, eight top-five finishes, nine top-10s, 1,237 laps led, and a 5.8-average finish. Over that 11-race stretch, Truex has led at least 80 laps nine times.

Martin Truex Jr. is a three-time NASCAR Cup Series winner at Richmond Raceway with all three victories coming in the past six trips to the track. In the past 11 Richmond races, no one has been better than Truex as he has racked up a trio of wins, eight top-five finishes, nine top-10s, 1,237 laps led, and a 5.8-average finish. Over that 11-race stretch, Truex has led at least 80 laps nine times. EARLIER THIS YEAR: Truex led 80 laps and won stage two when the Cup Series visited Richmond earlier this year. He ultimately finished fourth after battling for the lead in the closing laps.

Truex led 80 laps and won stage two when the Cup Series visited Richmond earlier this year. He ultimately finished fourth after battling for the lead in the closing laps. DEFENDING WINNER: Truex claimed his third Richmond victory last September. After starting second, he was penalized for jumping the initial start. Despite the setback, he rallied back into contention and grabbed the lead following the final round of green-flag pit stops. From there, he held off teammate Denny Hamlin to secure the win.

Truex claimed his third Richmond victory last September. After starting second, he was penalized for jumping the initial start. Despite the setback, he rallied back into contention and grabbed the lead following the final round of green-flag pit stops. From there, he held off teammate Denny Hamlin to secure the win. STAGE WINNER MTJ: Truex and the No. 19 team lead the series with seven stage wins this season. His success in the stages has also been evident at Richmond Raceway. Since the inception of stage racing in 2017, Truex has won five stages at the .75-mile track, and he has accumulated 142 stage points in 10 Richmond races.

Truex and the No. 19 team lead the series with seven stage wins this season. His success in the stages has also been evident at Richmond Raceway. Since the inception of stage racing in 2017, Truex has won five stages at the .75-mile track, and he has accumulated 142 stage points in 10 Richmond races. MICHIGAN RECAP: The No. 19 team finished sixth in last Sunday’s race at Michigan International Speedway after running solidly inside the top 10 for most of the day. It was Truex’s 10th top-10 finish of the season and his sixth consecutive top-10 at Michigan.

The No. 19 team finished sixth in last Sunday’s race at Michigan International Speedway after running solidly inside the top 10 for most of the day. It was Truex’s 10th top-10 finish of the season and his sixth consecutive top-10 at Michigan. BASS PRO SHOPS: A longtime supporter of Truex and NASCAR, Bass Pro Shops will be featured as the primary sponsor of the No. 19 Camry this weekend at Richmond Raceway. Bass Pro Shops is North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri. Today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more.

A longtime supporter of Truex and NASCAR, Bass Pro Shops will be featured as the primary sponsor of the No. 19 Camry this weekend at Richmond Raceway. Bass Pro Shops is North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri. Today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more. JGR AT RICHMOND: Joe Gibbs Racing owns the most NASCAR Cup Series wins at Richmond Raceway with 18, including two in a row and six of the past eight races at the track. In 155 combined starts at Richmond, the organization has tallied 55 top-five finishes, 89 top-10s, seven pole awards, and 5,897 laps led. Kyle Busch, Carl Edwards, Denny Hamlin, Matt Kenseth, and Tony Stewart join Truex on the list of drivers who have taken JGR to victory lane at Richmond.

Joe Gibbs Racing owns the most NASCAR Cup Series wins at Richmond Raceway with 18, including two in a row and six of the past eight races at the track. In 155 combined starts at Richmond, the organization has tallied 55 top-five finishes, 89 top-10s, seven pole awards, and 5,897 laps led. Kyle Busch, Carl Edwards, Denny Hamlin, Matt Kenseth, and Tony Stewart join Truex on the list of drivers who have taken JGR to victory lane at Richmond. TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway begins Sunday, August 14, at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network, MRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Martin Truex Jr., Driver of the No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD

What is the team’s mindset going to Richmond this weekend?

“We’re going to show up and fight like we always do. We know Richmond is a good opportunity for us and we want to make the most of that opportunity, but we don’t really change who we are at this point in the season. James (Small, crew chief) and everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing are doing everything we can and that’s all I can ask for as a driver. I have a lot of confidence going to Richmond and know what we’re capable of.”

JGR PR