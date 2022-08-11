FedEx Racing Express Facts – Richmond Raceway

Sunday Race Info

Race: Federated Auto Parts 400

Date/Time: Sunday, Aug. 14 / 3 p.m. ET

Distance: 400 laps / 300 miles

Track Length: 0.75 miles

Express Notes

Press Kit: Download the 2022 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedexracing.com/presskit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics.

Michigan Recap: The FedEx Racing team led 38 laps and won stage two of last weekend’s race at Michigan International Speedway. Hamlin was poised to contend for the victory as he led the field to pit road for the final pit stop on lap 162, but the team was penalized for an uncontrolled tire and too many men over the wall. After dropping to the rear for a restart with 35 laps remaining, Hamlin rocketed back into the top 10 and climbed to third before the checkered flag.

Home Sweet Home: Hamlin, who is from nearby Chesterfield, Virginia, owns four NASCAR Cup Series victories at Richmond Raceway, including his win at the track in April. In the past 13 Richmond races, Hamlin has posted two wins, nine top-five finishes and 11 top-10s. He has not finished worse than second in the last three Richmond races.

Front Runner: Hamlin’s 2,113 laps led at Richmond Raceway are the most of all active NASCAR Cup Series drivers. He ranks fifth on the all-time lap leader list at Richmond behind NASCAR Hall of Famers Richard Petty, Rusty Wallace, Bobby Allison, and Darrell Waltrip.

Hamlin Statistics

Track: Richmond Raceway

Races: 31

Wins: 4

Poles: 3

Top-5: 16

Top-10: 20

Laps Led: 2,113

Avg. Start: 9.5

Avg. Finish: 8.5

Hamlin Conversation – Richmond

How much confidence do you have going back to Richmond?

“We’re definitely looking forward to going to Richmond. It has been a strong track for me and really Joe Gibbs Racing as a whole for a long time. In the spring, obviously we won the race, but by no means did we have the best car. So, I’m cautiously optimistic about where we stand there based on the improvements we have made since that time. Another variable that is going to be a lot different is just how hot it’s going to be. We’re used to racing under the lights in September, so it’s a little bit cooler. This time, racing on Sunday afternoon in August is going to make it hotter and slicker.”

JGR PR