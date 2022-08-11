Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Richmond Race Advance

But tire problems on the final lap at Indy and an untimely caution after a green flag stop plus a cut tire on the final lap at Michigan ended both victory bids and left him with finishes of 28th and 25th.
Before Indy and Michigan, Suárez had posted four consecutive top-9s.
On Sunday he hopes for a better ending when the Cup Series visits the three-quarter mile, D-shaped oval at Richmond (Va.) Raceway. Suárez will pilot the No. 99 CommScope Chevrolet on the track where he finished 16th on April 3.
Suárez knows his Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaros are fast. With 13 races remaining in 2022 he's already set career highs in victories (1), top-fives (9) and laps led (236.)
A little luck in the final laps and he'll add to those totals.
USA Network will televise Sunday's race in Richmond at 3 p.m. EDT.