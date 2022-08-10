Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Richmond

Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on the challenge of Richmond Raceway: "What makes Richmond (Raceway) so difficult is the slow pace and the tires fall off quite a bit with the Next Gen car. It was difficult to pass earlier this year. Qualifying will be important and just taking care of your rear tires on a long run will be key."



Cliff Daniels, crew chief of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on the organization's gains on tracks less than a mile-and-a-half: "We’ve upgraded our short-track program a lot. Our cars were okay at Richmond (Raceway) – we weren’t great. We certainly weren’t that good at Gateway. We really did a lot of work to get better for New Hampshire (Motor Speedway). We did not execute a good race at New Hampshire but we had a lot of car speed and the car had a lot of potential."



Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on racing at Richmond: "In the spring, I really felt like we had a better car than where we finished. Strategy didn’t quite work in our favor, so I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do when we return this weekend. Passing is going to be tough again, so I really feel like qualifying and getting good track position is going to be important."



Alan Gustafson, crew chief of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on how to run well at Richmond: "You need to have good security in the car and really being able to cut the center is important in order to perform well at Richmond (Raceway). Brakes can be difficult there, it’s not a super tough braking track but it’s very finicky how you use them. So, brakes can be paramount to the performance of the car. Those are the keys to be able to go fast. Of course, you also have to have good strategy. We had a lot of long green flag runs there in the spring so pit stops are also going to be super important."



William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on if he’s in 'playoff mode' yet: "I don’t try to get into any sort of mode. I just try to race. We try, at times, to simulate what a playoff race would be like or things like that, but it never seems to work too well. We’re going to try our best when the playoffs start and we’re trying our best this weekend. Hopefully this weekend goes as we want it to. The only thing that races right now represent are the strengths or weaknesses at certain tracks. I feel like we’ve gotten the road courses pretty good, and we were really good at the short tracks earlier this year as well. Even though Richmond (Raceway) isn’t in the playoffs anymore, it’s a short track that will kind of represent a Phoenix (Raceway)-type track."



Rudy Fugle, crew chief of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on his thoughts for Richmond: "We feel good about Richmond (Raceway). We ran really good there in the spring and led a lot of laps. The way that the pit strategy played out is the only reason we didn’t win. I could have made a different call but with the information I had at the time, I still feel like it was the right call. I’m just excited to get back there and give it another go. This race will be a day race instead of a night race. The track temperature will be higher which means you need more grip. You’ll have less grip in the track but more grip in the car hopefully and build off of that."



Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on heading to Richmond this weekend: "The No. 48 team has had success there which always helps our confidence. We ran well and took home a top 10 at Michigan (International Speedway) so we all feel like there is no reason we can’t go to Virginia this Sunday and build some momentum for the playoffs. Greg (Ives, crew chief) is really good about keeping us focused one race at a time, which helps us take the pressure off and perform when the time comes. We will study hard, prepare as much as we can and go execute this weekend."



Greg Ives, crew chief of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on the top-10 finish at Michigan: "It was a fight all day, but our team has that spirit in us. Starting 30th was not what any of us had in mind, but Alex (Bowman) did a great job to stay in it and trust myself and the rest of the team to get him what he needed. He was able to be aggressive and make the right moves to get to the front of the field. Our pit crew executed well and while I always want to do better, last weekend was a huge momentum-building moment for the No. 48 team as we head toward the start of the playoffs."