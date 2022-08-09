Goodyear Fast Facts -- Richmond

NASCAR Cup Series -- Race No. 24 – 400 laps / 300 miles

Richmond Raceway (0.75-mile oval) – Richmond, Va.

Fast Facts for August 13-14, 2022

Tire: Goodyear Eagle 18-inch Speedway Radials

Set limits: Cup – 1 set for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 9 sets for the race

(8 race sets plus 1 set transferred from qualifying)

Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-5124; Right-side -- D-5126

Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,251 mm (88.62 in.); Right-side -- 2,276 mm (89.61 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 12 psi; Left Rear -- 12 psi;

Right Front -- 30 psi; Right Rear -- 26 psi

Storyline – High wear Richmond produces competitive racing: Richmond Raceway is one of NASCAR’s high tire wear race tracks. And while wear is down slightly this year with the Next Gen car, tire management and pit strategy will still come into play in this weekend’s race. Drivers who are easier on their tires early in a run can extend their tire life deeper into the run. Cup teams will have nine sets of tires for the 400-lap race, which is an average of just 44 laps (33 miles) per set if they use their full compliment. The team aspect of the sport will be critical all day – drivers getting on and off pit road and crews making four-tire stops.

“Richmond has become a high tire wear track over the years,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing. “Drivers will search around for grip as tires wear and the track takes rubber during the course of the race. Lap times will fall off over two seconds during a run, so four tire stops are a given. But when and how often to pit will be key, as it was in the spring race. One good thing for the teams is that this is the same tire combination they ran at Richmond in the spring and at several other tracks throughout the season. That will give them a good understanding of what to expect in this race.”

Notes – Cup cars return to Richmond on spring tire set-up: Having moved to an 18-inch bead diameter tire for 2022, NASCAR Cup teams will run a different tire set-up than those in the Camping World Truck Series at Richmond this week . . . this is the same combination of left- and right-side tires Cup teams ran at Richmond in April . . . they have also run this tire set-up at Phoenix, Gateway and New Hampshire this season . . . with this 18-inch tire, and its lower profile sidewall, NASCAR Cup cars will not run inner liners in any of their tires in 2022.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series -- Race No. 18 -- 250 laps / 187.5 miles

Richmond Raceway (0.75-mile oval) – Richmond, Va.

Fast Facts for August 13, 2022

Tire: Goodyear Eagle 15-inch Speedway Radials

Set limits: Truck: 5 sets for the event

Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-6114; Right-side -- D-6116

Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,218 mm (87.32 in.); Right-side -- 2,244 mm (88.35 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 12 psi; Left Rear -- 12 psi;

Right Front -- 30 psi; Right Rear -- 27 psi

Notes – Trucks on popular tire set-up at Richmond: Being on 15-inch bead diameter tires, NASCAR Xfinity Series teams will run a different tire set-up than those in the Cup Series at Richmond this weekend . . . this is the same tire set-up NASCAR Xfinity Series teams ran at Richmond in April . . . this is also the same combination of left- and right-side tires NASCAR teams have run at Phoenix (Xfinity and Truck), Gateway (Xfinity and Truck), New Hampshire (Truck only), IRP (Truck only) this season . . . compared to what Truck teams ran at Richmond last season, both of these tire codes feature minor compound changes . . . as on most NASCAR ovals one mile or less in length, teams will not run inner liners in their tires at Richmond.

