Todd Gilliland Ready to Rebound at Richmond

The Pete Store, a network of Peterbilt truck dealerships, will again partner with Front Row Motorsports. Todd Gilliland will race the No. 38 The Pete Store Ford Mustang this weekend at the Richmond (Va.) Raceway.



With locations spanning the eastern United States, The Pete Store offers sales, service, leasing, parts, and financing of Peterbilt trucks. A recipient of numerous awards, including Peterbilt North American Dealer of the Year (2004, 2016 and 2018), The Pete Store is a respected dealer in the transportation industry with a record for quality support. This is the second race of the season that The Pete Store has adorned the No. 38 Ford Mustang.



Gilliland is looking to rebound from last weekend at Michigan.



“Michigan just wasn’t our race that’s for sure,” said Gilliland. “So, we are going back to Richmond with determination to be better. We have been working hard to get our program better results. It does not take much to swing this car from being fast to missing what you need. It is a bit of a fine line. At Indy, we hit it. We hit on it early in the season, too. Now, we just need to find that consistency and that will give us momentum.



The rookie drivers also knows the right attitude is important.



“Richmond has been a tough track for Front Row Motorsports, but I’m not worried,” continued Gilliland. “I know we can have a good race and a good run. I like short track racing and I always come into the weekend feeling optimistic. We have a great looking Pete Store Ford, and we now need to grab a great finish.”



For more information about The Pete Store, visit www.petestore.com



FRM PR