Chicago Pneumatic Makes Season Debut with McDowell

Chicago Pneumatic Compressors is back with Front Row Motorsports and 2021 Daytona 500 Champion, Michael McDowell. This weekend in Richmond, the CP Compressors red and black primary branding returns to the No. 34 Ford Mustang.



With the history of a top-10 finish together from 2020, McDowell and Chicago Pneumatic Compressors are now looking to score a win to get the team in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.



The No. 34 team has momentum going into Richmond. With nine top-10 finishes this season, the team is looking to continue their strong run. Having learned a lot during their first trip to Richmond with the new Next Gen Ford Mustang, optimism is high for their playoff push.



“We have had a great season, but we have set the bar high for ourselves,” says McDowell. “We expect to finish top-10 or higher at every race we go to.



“We missed a few things on the setup earlier in the spring, but we have put together so much positive data throughout the season that we are optimistic going into our second visits at all these tracks. I mentioned earlier that we have performed significantly better at all profiles of tracks this season, and I am optimistic to be able to repeat that at these short tracks. Richmond is a fun and technical track to race at, and I am eager to get back with our Chicago Pneumatic Ford.”



McDowell’s No. 34 Chicago Pneumatic Compressors Ford Mustang will race at the Richmond Raceway this Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET on the USA Network.

FRM PR