RCR NCS Post Race Report: Michigan

"I had fun today. Our Dow MobilityScience Chevrolet was fast all day. A caution just burned us. We had to take a wave around and there weren’t enough laps left in the race to get back up there. We drove from 15th to seventh in Stage 2. We were just too tight at that point of the race. I was completely sideways off of Turn 2 on the last lap battling to get 13th. It was fun, and I have to thank Dow and everyone who is a part of their group for everything they contribute to make our Chevys fast. On to Richmond." -Austin Dillon