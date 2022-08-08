RCR NCS Post Race Report: Michigan

|
"We finished all 200 laps today at Michigan International Speedway, that was the goal and I’m happy about that. To come home 18th in my NASCAR Cup Series debut, I’ll take it. There’s room for improvement and I learned a lot in 400 miles. I tested the limits of my Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet. The Cup cars are fun to drive. I can’t thank RCR, Bennett, United Rentals, Global Industrial, Alsco, Realtree, Chevrolet, and so many others enough for the opportunity. I’ve been dreaming of this day since I was a kid and at 28-years-old, I made my NASCAR Cup Series debut. Overall, it was a fun day.”
-Austin Hill