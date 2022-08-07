Ford Performance NASCAR: Kevin Harvick Victory Lane Interview

HARVICK GIVES FORD EIGHTH STRAIGHT MIS CUP WIN

Kevin Harvick won his first race of the season with today’s victory.

Harvick has now won four of the last five Cup races at MIS.

The win is Ford’s eighth straight Cup win at MIS.

Ford is the all-time leader in Cup wins at MIS with 43.

It’s also Harvick’s 59th win of his Cup career

Harvick now has 24 Ford Cup wins, which puts him 10th on the all-time Ford list.

This marks the 32nd win for Stewart-Haas Racing since joining Ford (Harvick has won 24).

Today’s win is Ford’s 716th all-time in NASCAR Cup Series competition.

KEVIN HARVICK, No. 4 Busch Light Apple #BuschelOfBusch Ford Mustang – VICTORY LANE INTERVIEW

IS THIS THE MOST CLUTCH WIN FOR YOU? “Just good timing for sure. We’ve had several good runs the last few weeks – Loudon and Pocono where the car ran good and just didn’t have everything work out. I’m just really proud of everybody on our Busch Light Apple Ford Mustang. They’ve been digging all year long trying to make these Mustangs run faster. They haven’t been great this year, but our guys have done a good job in trying to take what we have, maximize it and do the things that we need to do. I’m just really proud of everybody at Stewart-Haas Racing.”

DID YOU EVER DOUBT YOURSELVES WITH FOUR RACES TO GO? “Everybody who doubted us doesn’t know us. They obviously know we thrive in these types of situations and a lot of things went our way today, which we haven’t had all year long things go our way and have things fall our way. There at the end we pitted and didn’t go a lap down and then the caution came out and got control of the race. That’s the thing I struggled with most today was traffic and restarts and just having to make up ground, but once I got clear track that baby was hunting.”

DID YOU THINK THE WIN HAD TO COME TODAY AT ONE OF YOUR BEST TRACKS? “I get that question every week, but we don’t do anything different. You go out and try to put yourself in position to win the race and try to capitalize on a day and put a whole day together and today we put a whole day together.”

YOU SEEM TO ENJOY THIS WIN A BIT MORE. WHY? “It’s been awhile and coming to Michigan, this has been a great place for us. I’ve just got to thank all the fans. They’ve stuck with us through this little dry spell, so hopefully we can get back to victory lane again soon.”

YOU HAVE THIS MOMENT WITH PIPER. THAT MUST BE FUN. “She’s definitely trying to get used to it. Are you gonna go for a ride with me?”

Ford Performance PR