CHEVROLET NCS AT MICHIGAN: Post-Qualifying Notes

TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL TOP-20 STARTING LINEUP:

POS. DRIVER

6th TYLER REDDICK, NO. 8 GUARANTEED RATE CAMARO ZL1

8th KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1

10th ERIK JONES, NO. 43 FOCUSFACTOR CAMARO ZL1

12th NOAH GRAGSON, NO. 16 CHEVY ACCESSORIES CAMARO ZL1

13th CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 UNIFIRST CAMARO ZL1

15th DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 WORLDWIDE EXPRESS CAMARO ZL1

20th WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 LIBERTY UNIVERSITY CAMARO ZL1

TOP-FIVE UNOFFICIAL STARTING LINEUP:

POS. DRIVER

1st Bubba Wallace (Toyota)

2nd Christopher Bell (Toyota)

3rd Kyle Busch (Toyota)

4th Joey Logano (Ford)

5th Austin Cindric (Ford)

· Last week’s NASCAR Cup Series winner, Tyler Reddick, will lead Chevrolet to the green in tomorrow’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway from the sixth position.

· Reddick led three Chevrolet drivers to top-10 qualifying positions, including three-time Michigan race winner Kyle Larson, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1, in eighth; and Michigan native Erik Jones, No. 43 FOCUSfactor Camaro ZL1, rounded out the top-10.

· USA Network will broadcast the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 7. Live coverage can also be found on the NBCSports Gold App, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

GM PR