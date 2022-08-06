Saturday, Aug 06

CHEVROLET NCS AT MICHIGAN: Post-Qualifying Notes

NASCAR Cup Series News
Saturday, Aug 06 13
CHEVROLET NCS AT MICHIGAN: Post-Qualifying Notes

TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL TOP-20 STARTING LINEUP:  

POS.   DRIVER

6th      TYLER REDDICK, NO. 8 GUARANTEED RATE CAMARO ZL1

8th      KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1

10th    ERIK JONES, NO. 43 FOCUSFACTOR CAMARO ZL1

12th    NOAH GRAGSON, NO. 16 CHEVY ACCESSORIES CAMARO ZL1

13th    CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 UNIFIRST CAMARO ZL1

15th    DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 WORLDWIDE EXPRESS CAMARO ZL1

20th    WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 LIBERTY UNIVERSITY CAMARO ZL1

 

TOP-FIVE UNOFFICIAL STARTING LINEUP:  

POS.  DRIVER

1st      Bubba Wallace (Toyota)

2nd     Christopher Bell (Toyota)

3rd      Kyle Busch (Toyota)  

4th      Joey Logano (Ford)

5th      Austin Cindric (Ford)

 

 

·       Last week’s NASCAR Cup Series winner, Tyler Reddick, will lead Chevrolet to the green in tomorrow’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway from the sixth position.

 

·       Reddick led three Chevrolet drivers to top-10 qualifying positions, including three-time Michigan race winner Kyle Larson, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1, in eighth; and Michigan native Erik Jones, No. 43 FOCUSfactor Camaro ZL1, rounded out the top-10.

 

·       USA Network will broadcast the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 7. Live coverage can also be found on the NBCSports Gold App, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. 

 

GM PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« FireKeepers Casino 400 starting lineup at Michigan International Speedway Ford Performance NASCAR: Logano and Cindric Qualify Top 5 for Michigan Cup Race »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.