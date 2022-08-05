Petty GMS Event Preview: Michigan International Speedway

-Jones at Michigan International Speedway: This weekend Erik Jones and the No. 43 Chevy team head north to Michigan International Speedway for the FireKeepers Casino 400. With nine previous Cup Series starts at the two-mile track, Jones has five top-15 finishes with a best finish of third in 2017.

In the Xfinity Series, Jones has one start at his home track where he started the race from the second position and led 18 laps before finishing the race in fourth place. In his lone Truck Series start at the track, Jones started the race from seventh and led 16 laps before finishing the 100-lap race in the third position.

-Coming Home: Not only will Byron, Michigan native Erik Jones be racing in front of his home crowd this weekend at Michigan International Speedway, but so will crew chief Dave Elenz who is from Gaylord, Michigan. This will mark the duos first appearance together at the track.

-Byron Send Off: As Erik Jones leaves his family home in Byron. Michigan on Sunday morning, community members will gather at the Fire Hall in Byron, Michigan to cheer on Jones as he makes his way to Michigan International Speedway to compete in the Firekeepers Casino 400.

-Erik Jones Sightings: Racing in front of his home crowd, fans have several chances to see Erik Jones around Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, August 7, 2022.

Chevy Stage: Jones will be at the Chevy display from 11:55 a.m. – 12:10 p.m. ET.

Trackside Live! Stage: Following his appearance at the Chevy display, Jones will make his way to the Trackside Live! Stage from 12:15 – 12:30 p.m. ET for a Q&A session.

-Media Availability: Erik Jones, members of the Erik Jones Foundation and members of the Melanoma Research Foundation will be available for a special announcement on Sunday, August 7, at 12:40 p.m. ET, in the Michigan International Speedway media center.

-Erik Jones Foundation: This weekend at Michigan International Speedway fans can support the Erik Jones Foundation by donating books to support one of the three initiatives the foundation focuses on, reading. The donation drop location will be located inside the Chevy display in the midway area outside the track. Anyone who donates a book at the Chevy display will receive a limited run Next Gen poster (while supplies last).

-Ticket Package: Fans can still purchase tickets for Sunday’s race at Michigan International Speedway and support the Erik Jones Foundation using this link: Erik Jones Ticket Package. The package includes grandstand admission to Sunday’s race, pre-race pass and $10 from each package purchase will be donated to the Erik Jones Foundation.

- Focused on Winning: FOCUSfactor will serve as the primary partner on Jones's Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday’s race at Michigan International Speedway.

- About FOCUSfactor: FOCUSfactor is sold at America’s leading retailers such as Costco, Wal-Mart, Walgreens, CVS, The Vitamin Shoppe and Amazon.com. FOCUSfactor, America’s leading brain health supplement, is a nutritional supplement that includes a proprietary blend of brain supporting vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other nutrients. In December 2012, the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued US Patent 8,329,227 covering FOCUSfactor’s proprietary formulation “for enhanced mental function”. The issuance of the patent marked one of the few times a patent has been issued for a nationally branded nutritional supplement. FOCUSfactor is clinically tested with results demonstrating improvements in focus, concentration and memory in healthy adults.

- From the Driver’s Seat: Michigan is a home track for both you and crew chief Dave Elenz. How important would a win be to both of you?

“You always want to run good when you go home and I think when we look at the remaining tracks, Michigan is one where we feel like we can win. So, multiple reasons it’s important to us. I feel like it’s going to be an opportunity for us to win and an opportunity to win at home as well. We want to take advantage of both of those things. Every time I go to Michigan, I just want to run well for friends, family, everybody there. Hopefully we’ll have a good showing.”