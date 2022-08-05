RCR Event Preview - Michigan

This Week’s Whelen Engineering Chevrolet Camaro SS at Michigan International Speedway ... Sheldon Creed will make his first-ever Xfinity Series start at Michigan International Speedway on Saturday in the No. 2 Chevrolet. During his time in the NASCAR Truck Series, Creed made two starts at the Brooklyn, Michigan track and scored a best finish of second in 2019. Most recently, he competed at the track in 2020 in the Truck Series. Indy Recap ... Last weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Creed and the No. 2 team were looking to expand on their top-five streak but got turned around at the end of the race, which resulted in a 23rd-place effort. Luckily, Creed was able to hold onto 13th-place in the Playoff standings, the first driver below the cutline. He is 50 points below the cutline currently. Whelen Celebrates 70 Years … From a small garage workshop in Connecticut in 1952 to a worldwide leader in emergency warning equipment today, Whelen Engineering continues to push the boundaries of innovation. As we mark our 70th anniversary, we’re proud to continue our founder’s mission of making it safer for those who serve and protect. Whelen has been manufacturing in America for 70 years—we never left, and we’re here to stay. About Whelen ... Whelen Engineering is a family-owned company with a pioneering spirit and a passion to protect the lives of those who protect and serve others. The company mission is to provide industry-defining safety solutions around the world, while creating a community of problem-solvers who are inspired to push boundaries and continue our legacy of delivering ground-breaking innovation. As a global leader in the emergency warning industry, Whelen has been trusted to perform since 1952, when George Whelen III invented the first rotating aviation beacon. Whelen now encompasses two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Connecticut and New Hampshire with over 750,000 square feet of engineering and manufacturing space and the largest design staff in the industry. Every part of every Whelen product is proudly designed and manufactured in America. We embrace quality as our foundation, we celebrate innovative engineering in every product we produce. SHELDON CREED QUOTE: You’re making your Xfinity Series debut at Michigan International Speedway on Saturday,. What’s your mindset like? “This will be my first time on a track like this in the Xfinity car so it’ll be a learning curve but I’m really excited to get there. I have experience at the track in the Truck Series so I know the track a little bit but this is definitely going to be a new challenge. It’s great that we have practice and qualifying to get any extra seat time possible. Our team has put in a lot of hard work and we’ve had a lot of simulator time to prepare for Michigan. We’ve been running very strong in our No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet and this weekend will be no different.”