RCR Event Preview - Michigan

|
Richard Childress Racing at Michigan International Speedway ... In 179 NASCAR Cup Series starts at the two-mile speedway, Richard Childress Racing has recorded three wins with drivers Dale Earnhardt (1987 & 1990) and Kevin Harvick (2010), plus 25 top-five and 59 top-10 finishes. Earnhardt scored a dominating victory in 1987, leading 152 of 200 laps and scored thrilling victory in 1990, edging Ernie Irvan by just .22 seconds (about two car lengths). The victory by Harvick was one of three wins he claimed in 2010, all on superspeedways, and his first at Michigan.
RCR in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Michigan International Speedway ... RCR has four victories in NASCAR Xfinity Series competition at Michigan: Kevin Harvick (2003), Paul Menard (2014), Austin Dillon (2018) and most recently Tyler Reddick (2019). The Welcome, N.C., team has claimed 13 top-five and 28 top-10 finishes in 50 starts at the 2.0-mile speedway.
Introducing the Carolina Cowboys ... Driven by the same passion for performance that guides his race team, Richard Childress’ latest endeavor brings Professional Bull Riding to the Carolinas. The Carolina Cowboys represent Winston-Salem, North Carolina, in the PBR Team Series, an elite new league featuring the world’s top bull riders in games that began in July 2022. The team is operated by Richard Childress Racing with 2018 Daytona 500 Champion Austin Dillon serving as General Manager. The second game of the inaugural PBR Team Series season is scheduled for this weekend, August 5-7, at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo.
Don't Miss the Carolina Cowboys "Cowboy Days" ... The inaugural "Cowboy Days" Home Stand for the Carolina Cowboys will take place on September 9-11 at Wake Forest's Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Tickets are on sale at PBR.com and Ticketmaster.
Catch the Action ... The NASCAR Xfinity Series Michigan 250 at Michigan International Speedway will be televised live Saturday, August 6, beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and the NBC Sports App. The race will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.
Follow Sunday’s Action at Michigan ... The Michigan 400 at the Michigan International Speedway will be televised live on Sunday, August 7 beginning at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and the NBC Sports App. The race will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.