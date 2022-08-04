NASCAR Visits Michigan International Speedway on USA Network & Indycar Races on Streets of Nashville on NBC & Peacock This Weekend

NBC Sports’ motorsports coverage this weekend is headlined by the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., on USA Network, and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES racing on the streets of Nashville with the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Weekend coverage also includes IMSA, MotoGP and Monster Jam.

The NASCAR Cup Series enters its final month of the regular season following Tyler Reddick’s second win of the year at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. Just four races remain before the Playoffs begin, with drivers like Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick still looking to lock up playoff spots. Harvick has five career wins and 15 top-five finishes at Michigan.

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES race for the championship is in full swing with just four races remaining in the season. Will Power has taken over the championship lead from 2022 Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson, while Josef Newgarden, Scott Dixon and Pato O’Ward are all within striking distance.

TOP FIVE DRIVERS IN 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES STANDINGS

Driver Points Will Power 431 Marcus Ericsson 422 Josef Newgarden 399 Scott Dixon 393 Pato O’Ward 385

Last weekend’s NASCAR-INDYCAR crossover event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on NBC and Peacock delivered significant viewership gains for all series vs. 2021. Click here for more details.

“When you combine NASCAR, INDYCAR and Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the result is a must-see event on NBC for motorsports fans across the country,” said Sam Flood, executive producer and president, production, NBC Sports. “We’re thrilled the INDYCAR-NASCAR crossover weekend has brought these series together and delivered strong viewership once again.”

NASCAR: CUP SERIES FIREKEEPERS CASINO 400 & XFINITY SERIES NEW HOLLAND 250

The NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 will be presented this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network. Countdown to Green begins pre-race coverage at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network with NASCAR America post-race immediately following the checkered flag at 6 p.m. ET.

This weekend at Michigan International Speedway marks the first of three consecutive NASCAR Cup Series race that will be on USA Network, with seven of the next eight Cup Series races, including pre- and post-race coverage, also on the network. Click here for more details.

Countdown to Green ahead of the NASCAR Xfinity Series New Holland 250 gets underway Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network, leading into race coverage at 3:30 p.m. ET. Full programming details below.

NBC Sports will feature a “Racing Team” broadcast booth for the Cup Series race, led by NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. – a two-time winner at Michigan – along with, 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte. Full Cup and Xfinity Series announcer assignments below.

The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will once again present the final 20 NASCAR Cup Series races and 19 NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2022 across NBC, Peacock and USA Network, culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5-6. Click here for more information on NBC Sports’ 2022 NASCAR coverage.

NASCAR Pick ‘Em: NBC Sports’ free-to-play game, NASCAR Pick ‘Em, features a weekly contest for each NASCAR Cup Series race throughout the season. NASCAR Pick ‘Em is available for download now on the NBC Sports Predictor app powered by PointsBet (available in the App Store and Google Play Store).

Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane airs each Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. The half-hour unscripted series will follow the over-the-top NASCAR lifestyle of Daytona 500 Champion Austin Dillon, along with wife Whitney, adorable son Ace, and best friends Paul and Mariel Swan. Featuring high-stakes races, hilarious adventures and heartwarming moments at home, Austin leans on his loved ones both on and off the track as he trains and competes in the NASCAR season.

BROADCAST TEAM

Analysts: Steve Letarte , Jeff Burton (Sunday), Brad Daugherty (Saturday)

Play by Play: Dale Earnhardt Jr. (Sunday), Rick Allen (Saturday)

Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Kim Coon, Parker Kligerman

STUDIO COVERAGE TEAM

Host: Marty Snider

Analysts: Brad Daugherty (Sunday), Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Burton (Saturday)

HOW TO WATCH

TV – USA Network

Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform Time (ET) Sat., Aug. 6 NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice & Qualifying NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app 9 a.m. NASCAR Cup Series Practice & Qualifying NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app 12:30 p.m. Countdown to Green – NASCAR Xfinity Series USA Network 3 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series New Holland 250 USA Network 3:30 p.m. NASCAR America Post-Race – NASCAR Xfinity Series USA Network 6 p.m. Sun., Aug. 7 Countdown to Green – NASCAR Cup Series USA Network 2:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 USA Network 3 p.m. NASCAR America Post-Race – NASCAR Cup Series USA Network 6 p.m.



INDYCAR: BIG MACHINE MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX

With only four races remaining in the season, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES heads to the streets of Nashville for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

2022 Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson won the inaugural running of the Music City Grand Prix last year. Alexander Rossi took the checkered flag last weekend at the Gallagher Grand Prix snapping a 49-race winless streak. NBC Sports INDYCAR analyst James Hinchcliffe took third in last year’s inaugural Music City Grand Prix.

NBC Sports’ free-to-play game, INDYCAR Pick ‘Em, features a weekly contest for each race throughout the season with a $25,000 jackpot. INDYCAR Pick ‘Em is available for download now on the NBC Sports Predictor app powered by PointsBet (available in the App Store and Google Play Store).

BROADCAST TEAM

Play by Play: Leigh Diffey

Analysts: Townsend Bell , James Hinchcliffe

Pit Reporters: Dave Burns, Dillon Welch, Kevin Lee



HOW TO WATCH

TV – NBC

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform Time (ET) Fri., Aug. 5 Big Machine Music City Grand Prix – Practice Peacock 4:15 p.m. Sat., Aug. 6 Big Machine Music City Grand Prix – Practice 2 Peacock 12:15 p.m. Big Machine Music City Grand Prix – Qualifying Peacock 4:30 p.m. Sun., Aug. 7 Big Machine Music City Grand Prix – Warmup Peacock 10:15 a.m. Indy Lights Peacock 1 p.m. Big Machine Music City Grand Prix NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app 3 p.m.

IMSA FASTLINE SPORTSCAR WEEKEND

BROADCAST TEAM

Play by Play: Brian Till

Analyst: Calvin Fish

Pit Reporters: Hannah Newhouse, Matt Yocum



Live coverage of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Fastline SportsCar Weekend from Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis., is presented this Sunday at noon ET on USA Network and Peacock. The two hour and forty-minute race features all five car classes in competition: Daytona Prototype international (DPi), Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2), Le Mans Prototype 3 (LPM3), GT Daytona (GTD) and GT Daytona Pro (GTD PRO).

Date Coverage Platform Time (ET) Sun., Aug. 7 Porsche Carrera Cup Peacock 9:15 a.m. IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship USA Network, Peacock Noon Lamborghini Super Trofeo Peacock 2:50 p.m.



MOTOGP: BRITISH GRAND PRIX

MotoGP is back from summer break this weekend with the British Grand Prix from Silverstone Circuit on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET on CNBC, the first of the final nine races of the 2022 season. Fabio Quartararo enters with the points lead in the premier class, but will have to serve a long-lap penalty in the race following an incident between him and championship contender Aleix Espargaro at Assen over a month ago.

Live and on-demand coverage of all races will be available to stream on MotoGP VideoPass, in addition to every session of MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3. For more details, click here or visit MotoGP.TV.

MONSTER JAM

NBC Sports continues its presentation of the 2022 Monster Jam season this Saturday from Syracuse, N.Y., at noon ET on CNBC. The complete schedule can be found here.

THE DALE JR. DOWNLOAD

Former professional IMSA and IndyCar driver Randy Lanier joins this week’s The Dale Jr. Download episode streaming tonight at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock. Weekly and on-demand episodes of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s podcast will stream exclusively on the platform, taking viewers table-side for unparalleled perspective, candid commentary, and insight from Dale Jr.

NBC Sports PR