Auto-Owners Insurance Returns to Joe Gibbs Racing

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) announced today that Auto-Owners Insurance has signed a contract extension to continue serving as a primary sponsor of Martin Truex Jr.’s No. 19 Toyota Camry TRD in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Auto-Owners Insurance, one of the nation’s largest insurers writing more than five million policies annually, began sponsoring Truex in 2016 and moved to Joe Gibbs Racing in 2019. The Truex-Auto-Owners’ partnership has proved powerful with multiple wins on the racetrack and numerous charity initiatives off the track.

“Auto-Owners has been a great partner of ours for a long time now,” said Truex. “They’re always 100 percent behind whatever we’re doing whether that’s on the track or with our foundation. They do so many great things for us and I’m very appreciative of their partnership and I’m excited to keep it going.”

Auto-Owners is based in Lansing, Michigan and offers multiple lines of insurance, including life, home, auto and business to customers in 26 states. In addition to supporting Truex on the track, the company has also become a major partner supporting the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation, such as the “Names on the Hood” fundraising program that allows Auto-Owners associates to have their names placed on the hood of Truex’s race car in exchange for a donation to the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation. This weekend at Michigan International Speedway, Truex’s Auto-Owners Toyota Camry TRD will feature the names of more than 1,500 associates who contributed to this year’s fundraiser.

“Martin is the perfect ambassador for Auto-Owners Insurance,” said Jamie Whisnant, CEO of Auto-Owners Insurance. “His commitment to excellence, teamwork, doing things the right way and giving back to his community embody what we stand for and we couldn’t be more thrilled he’s coming back.”

The remainder of the No. 19 team’s 2023 sponsor schedule will be announced at a later date.

JGR PR