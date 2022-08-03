No. 19 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

Joe Gibbs Racing has earned eight NASCAR Cup Series victories at Michigan International Speedway. In 150 combined starts at the track, the organization has posted 44 top-five finishes, 72 top-10s, seven pole awards and 1,130 laps led. Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Matt Kenseth, Bobby Labonte, and Tony Stewart have all driven JGR entries to victory lane in Michigan. TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway begins Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network, MRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Martin Truex Jr., Driver of the No. 19 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota Camry TRD

What is your mindset going to Michigan this weekend?

“We’re just approaching it the same we have all year. Our goal is to go there and win the race. If we can’t do that, then we need to get the best finish possible. I do have confidence going to Michigan based on how our cars have been trending on the bigger tracks lately. I feel like the Toyotas as a group have been getting a lot stronger lately, so we should have an opportunity. We just have to make the most of it.”

JGR PR