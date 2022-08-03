FedEx Racing Express Facts – Michigan International Speedway

Sunday Race Info

Race: FireKeepers Casino 400

Date/Time: Sunday, Aug. 7 / 3 p.m. ET

Distance: 200 laps / 400 miles

Track Length: 2 miles

Express Notes

Press Kit: Download the 2022 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedexracing.com/presskit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics.

Indy Recap: Last weekend’s race at the Indianapolis Road Course marked Hamlin’s 600th NASCAR Cup Series start. After starting 15th, he spun on lap 2 and dropped outside the top 30 in the opening laps. Witty pit strategy from crew chief Chris Gabehart propelled Hamlin back up to sixth at the end of stage two and he found himself just outside the top 10 before a pair of late-race restarts. The No. 11 team ultimately ended up with a 14th-place finish.

Michigan Notes: The FedEx Racing driver is a two-time NASCAR Cup Series winner at Michigan International Speedway after visiting victory lane in 2010 and 2011. Hamlin has four consecutive finishes of sixth or better at the two-mile track, including a fifth-place result last August. He has also led laps in six consecutive Michigan races dating back to August 2018. In addition to his Cup Series success, the Chesterfield, Virginia native also owns a pair of NASCAR Xfinity Series victories at Michigan in 2007 and 2017.

Hamlin Statistics

Track: Michigan International Speedway

Races: 31

Wins: 2

Poles: 1

Top-5: 10

Top-10: 16

Laps Led: 224

Avg. Start: 11.7

Avg. Finish: 12.9

Hamlin Conversation – Michigan

What do you expect going to Michigan this weekend?

“I expect it to be a pretty wild Michigan race like we normally see. It’ll be interesting to see how this car fares and how much throttle we’ll be able to carry, but I do expect that we will be lifting and hopefully we can move around a little bit. Michigan is a fun racetrack that provides you some opportunities as far as where you want to run, so I think it has the potential to be a good race.”

FedEx Freight Along for the Ride at Michigan International Speedway : For this weekend’s race at Michigan International Speedway, the No. 11 FedEx Freight Toyota Camry TRD will carry JXN on the b-post to recognize the FedEx Freight service center in Jackson, Michigan – located 19 miles from the racetrack. The service center, which includes 65 team members, opened in 1997.

JGR PR