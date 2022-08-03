2022 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Michigan Advance

The two-mile track known for its high speeds and wide racing surface is just over one hour west of Chevrolet Headquarters in Detroit.

Chastain will be making his fifth Cup Series start at the Brooklyn track behind the wheel of the No. 1 AdventHealth Chevrolet. The Alva, Florida, native most recently drove the AdventHealth livery at Road America in Wisconsin and earned a fourth-place finish.

Chastain was busy last weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. On Saturday, he drove the No. 92 entry for DGM Racing to a fourth-place finish in the Xfinity Series. In the Cup Series on Sunday, Chastain persevered through two spins and going one lap down to work his way back up to the top-five in the closing laps. Unfortunately, he was served a 30 second penalty after the conclusion of the race for using an access road to avoid trouble which relegated him to a 27th-place finish.

USA Network will broadcast Sunday's Cup race at 3 p.m. ET.