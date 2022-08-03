2022 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Michigan Advance

Wednesday, Aug 03

With only four weeks remaining until the playoffs, Ross Chastain is using this time to gain all of the playoff points he can. He has more top-fives than anyone currently in the top-16 playoff standings and ranks second in top-10s. He has 692 playoff points ranking him second, 55 points ahead of third.

While trying to gain all of the playoff points he can, Chastain will have to navigate Michigan International Speedway (MIS) for the first time this weekend with the new car.

The two-mile track known for its high speeds and wide racing surface is just over one hour west of Chevrolet Headquarters in Detroit.

Chastain will be making his fifth Cup Series start at the Brooklyn track behind the wheel of the No. 1 AdventHealth Chevrolet. The Alva, Florida, native most recently drove the AdventHealth livery at Road America in Wisconsin and earned a fourth-place finish.

Chastain was busy last weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. On Saturday, he drove the No. 92 entry for DGM Racing to a fourth-place finish in the Xfinity Series. In the Cup Series on Sunday, Chastain persevered through two spins and going one lap down to work his way back up to the top-five in the closing laps. Unfortunately, he was served a 30 second penalty after the conclusion of the race for using an access road to avoid trouble which relegated him to a 27th-place finish.

USA Network will broadcast Sunday's Cup race at 3 p.m. ET.

