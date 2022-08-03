Christopher Bell - No. 20 SiriusXM Toyota Camry TRD Preview - Michigan International Speedway

No. 20 SiriusXM Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:

BELL AT MICHIGAN : Christopher Bell will make his fourth NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) career start at Michigan International Speedway (MIS) this weekend. Bell made his first two NCS starts at MIS in 2020 for the double header weekend, earning a 13 th -place finish in his first race and rebounding from a flat tire in the Sunday race to earn a 17 th -place finish. Last year at MIS, Bell got tagged from behind while avoiding a spinning car and went through the grass. Following a trip down pit road for repairs Bell restarted 26 th with eight laps remaining and drove his way up to a 13 th -place finish.

HISTORY AT MIS: Bell has two NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts at MIS. In 2017, Bell started seventh after qualifying was rained out and despite spinning out twice, rebounded to complete all 91 laps in the rain-shortened race to finish 11 th . In 2018, Bell narrowly missed starting on the pole and won stage two, but a miscommunication on when to pit in the final stage put him on a different strategy that didn't work out since a caution never came as the race wound down, resulting in a 13 th -place finish. Bell also has two starts in the NASCAR Truck Series at Michigan, earning one top five, and one top-10 finish.

SIRIUSXM: SiriusXM is the leading audio entertainment company in North America. SiriusXM offers unique programming and content across the company's subscription- and digital advertising-supported audio platforms. SiriusXM's platforms collectively reach approximately 150 million listeners, the largest digital audio audience across paid and free tiers in North America, and deliver music, talk, news, comedy, entertainment and podcasts. SiriusXM offers the most extensive lineup of professional and college sports in audio. SiriusXM's exclusive SiriusXM NASCAR Radio channel airs nationwide 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and delivers in-depth racing coverage with up-to-the-moment NASCAR news and live broadcasts of every NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (channel 90) is available to subscribers nationwide in their car and on the SXM App. The SXM App is available to subscribers on mobile devices and a wide variety of connected platforms in the home including smart speakers, smart TVs and streaming media players. Streaming access is included with all of SiriusXM's audio trials and most popular plans.

SIRIUSXM ON THE 20: Michigan will be the fourth time this season the SiriusXM colors have been on the No. 20. Bell kicked off the 2022 NCS season at The Clash with SiriusXM on the hood and then earned top-10 finishes at both Richmond and Darlington. SiriusXM will also be on Bell's No. 20 Toyota Camry TRD in Talladega on October 2 nd .

INDIANAPOLIS RECAP: Bell qualified fourth at Indianapolis on the road course and had a fast No. 20 Toyota Camry TRD throughout the race. Bell won stage two and led the race for 17 laps but blew a right front tire with six laps to go. The team was able to fix the car on pit road and stay on the lead lap. Bell survived multiple cautions and a NASCAR overtime finish to cross the finish line 12 th at Indy.

JGR AT MICHIGAN INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY: JGR has earned eight Cup Series victories at MIS. In 150 combined starts at the track, the organization has tallied 44 top-five finishes, 72 top-10s, and 1,130 laps led.

RACE INFO: The FireKeepers Casino 400 at MIS begins at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 7, 2022. The race will be broadcast live on USA, Sirius XM 90, and MRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Christopher Bell: “They’ve done a great job with track prep the last couple years and have given us options and the ability to pass. I’m super excited to go to Michigan with the NextGen car. It seems like that has been our strength, the high-speed intermediates.”

