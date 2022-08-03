HaasTooling.com Racing: Cole Custer Michigan Advance

You’re headed to Michigan after a solid, top-10 run, your second of the season. You came just one spot short of another top-10 earlier this season on Michigan’s sister track, Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California. Are you feeling like you have some momentum heading into the weekend? “I’m looking forward to getting to Michigan after the weekend we had in Fontana back in February. It was just the second race with this new NextGen car and I was really happy with the progress our team made. We made really good adjustments all day and got our car better. We got a little off there at the end and I wish I did a few things different on the restarts but, overall, it was a solid day and we got some stage points. Hoping we can go to Michigan and improve on that this weekend. It’s one of those tracks where it’s tough to get everything right, but we’ve definitely got notes to go from and a little momentum on our side. We’re getting down to these final races of the regular season and guys are all fighting for those last spots in the playoffs, so things can get crazy pretty quickly.” With the regular season winding down, what can you look back on as some of the positives so far this year? “We’ve shown speed at times. We went to Bristol and sat on the pole. That was really cool for my first Cup pole. I’m not a dirt guy, so it was pretty surprising to me. But it was cool to have that. It was fun to go to Fontana and win the Xfinity race. And also the road courses, we’ve been pretty fast, ran top-10 at all of them but just didn’t have the finishes. Martinsville, we were good. It’s just a matter of having it all come together.” TSC PR