Busch Light Apple Racing: Kevin Harvick Michigan Advance

Michigan marks a return to a high-speed intermediate track after running a variety of tracks through the summer. Can the knowledge learned early in the year at Fontana and Las Vegas be applied to Michigan, or were those races so long ago that it’s no longer applicable? “I think it’s going to make it a bit irrelevant just because of the fact that California is so rough, and I think a lot of those things – you’ll be able to run the car a lot lower, a lot closer to the stops, things that you can’t do at California. I think it’ll be more aerodynamically sound than probably what it was at California because you can be more aggressive on the shock stops.” We’ve heard the adage of, “Slow down to go fast,” and that seems to be used a lot at Michigan. What does that mean and how does it apply to Michigan? “Michigan is one of those places where you don’t want to miss the center of the corner. You want to be on the throttle at the center of the corner and get that good exit speed to make the straightaway as long as you can. So the less you can touch the brake pedal and the more time you can spend on the throttle to make those straightaways as long as possible, the better speed you’re going to make. And Michigan in the past has been pretty line-sensitive, so you’ve just got to be careful about where you are on the racetrack. And if you miss that on the entry, it just screws the whole corner up.” You’ve enjoyed a lot of success at Michigan. Does that experience have any bearing when you return there with the NextGen car? “Maybe. You can have a baseline interpretation, but it seems to have migrated in a number of different directions at different racetracks and different scenarios this year just because of the different characteristics that come with the car. Places that we haven’t been, you just don’t really know where it’s going to go. You go to some of these places, I think Darlington is a good example, where California, Darlington, places that have been super rough, have been really difficult to navigate in traffic, and even by yourself sometimes, because of the way that the cars bounce around.” Your son, Keelan, has helped you celebrate victories at Michigan. Describe those moments and how it all came together. “Honestly, that was something we had talked about beforehand. That was what he wanted to do. He wanted to get into the car and ride around after we won. He likes going to Michigan because they have a great ice cream shop and he can go to the golf course and drive a golf cart. That was after he had stuffed a golf cart into the big pine tree in the morning, and then during the day he told me, ‘Dad, if you win today, can I come out on pit road and ride in the car?’ My biggest concern right there was making sure he didn’t burn his butt because those cars and bars and everything are hot. So he had to sit over there and ride along. But what a cool experience. During pre-COVID races and things that we were doing, he was not racing and he was traveling with me, and a lot of times it was just he and I and we found all these spots at different places. But Michigan became one of his favorite places because that’s where he drove his quarter midget and we got to go to the go-kart track and go to the golf course, and the ice cream shop is always the biggest hit. And, obviously, that was his creation, riding in the car.” Looking back, was it more special for him or for you? “For me, those moments are really cool just because of the fact that they don’t stay that small very long. I look at how small he was in the videos from that race and, as you look through those old videos, it seems like it was forever ago because now I look at him and he’s twice the size as he was then. So those are just things you will have forever, and to be able to experience that was pretty neat.” What kind of an influence do moments like that have on his affinity for racing? “That’s really hard to tell. At that particular point, he drove the quarter midget at the little oval in Michigan for the first time. We had raced a little bit a year-and-a-half or so after that but, up until that point, his love of racing was really just going to the racetrack and being around the things that we could do before they kick all the kids off the pit box. He loves sitting on the pit box and being in the garage and being around all the guys and, still to this day, every time he’s there he helps Turkey (Jamie Turski, tire specialist) sets the air pressures on the car, so he just likes being around it. And you watch him race now, you realize how much he’s been around racing because he does things that you don’t tell him about or to do. And you say, 'Why did you do that?' And he'll say, 'Well, I saw this happen or that happen.' He's been around racing, really, since he's been born and been at the racetrack because that's just what we did. We took him to the racetrack and we went and raced and those experiences that we've gathered over the years are something that he's just watched happen. His love of racing is really just his life of racing. We're just a family who grew up around racing as kids, and now our kids are growing up around racing in a sport that's just a generational sport, where you go from one generation to the next, and the kids just learn about it."