Post-Race Report | Indianapolis Motor Speedway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Gold Fish Casino Slots Camaro ZL1 Start: 20th Stage 1 Finish: 23rd Stage 2 Finish: 24th Finish: 7th “We had a really long, hard-fought day in this No. 16 Gold Fish Casino Slots Camaro ZL1. It was hot from the start of the race, and my cool shirt was faulty, which made for an even hotter day. Knowing that you have a shot to win it at the end, you suck it up. The way turn one is here, when you are on the outside front row on one of those late race restarts, you are just going to get run into. I figured I was going to get shoved off the racetrack into (turn) one, but I tried to make the best of it, and I felt like we did. At the end of the day, we gave ourselves a shot to win two in-a-row, and that is pretty awesome.” - AJ Allmendinger