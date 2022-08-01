RCR NCS Post Race Report: Indy

"What a day! We qualified on the pole and our car was crazy fast. This team has worked so hard and they brought me a dominant car. Thank you to everyone at RCR and ECR for making this possible. My pit crew and spotters were on top of it all day and my crew chief, Randall Burnett, made all the right calls. Road courses have been so good for us and I'm just really glad we were able to capitalize on our speed and bring home another win. To be able to get another victory and do it here in Indianapolis, I'm just thrilled. This is one really special place to race, and really excited that I got to kiss the bricks. I'm so excited that we got 3CHI a win in their hometown, too. Just such a special, special day and this No. 8 3CHI team is going to celebrate.” -Tyler Reddick