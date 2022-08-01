Monday, Aug 01

Petty GMS Race Recap: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series News
Sunday, Jul 31 18
Petty GMS Race Recap: Indianapolis Motor Speedway NK Photography Photo

Ty Dillon, No. 42 Ferris Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
START: 30th

FINISH: 34th

POINTS: 30th

Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “All I saw was a blue flash and that’s about the hardest I’ve been hit by anything. First, I’m just grateful to God that I’m okay and these cars are safe enough to take a shot like that. We were having a good run with our No. 42 Ferris Camaro ZL1 and I was just blindsided, really. I’m all good. It’s been a tough year, but I'm never going to quit. We’re going to keep getting better. We’ve been running good, just things are happening. You’ll have days like that, you’ll have times like that. You just never give up and go onto the next one.”
 

Erik Jones, No. 43 FOCUSfactor Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
START: 35th

FINISH: 15th

POINTS: 17th

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: “We struggled today with our FOCUSfactor Chevy. Road courses have definitely been an area where we need to work and we thought we’d be a little better this weekend. Just didn’t qualify well, started at the back and fought the handling most of race. The guys stayed after it, we used the car up and salvaged a 15th-place finish. We’ll take it and move on to Michigan. I think we’ll have a good race next weekend and I’m looking forward to going home and racing in front of family and friends.”
 

Petty GMS PR

Speedway Digest Staff

