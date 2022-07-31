Sunday, Jul 31

Transcript: Richard Childress Pit Road Interview - Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Transcript: Richard Childress Pit Road Interview - Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Q. Richard, what's it mean to win at Indianapolis?

RICHARD CHILDRESS: It's great. This is our fourth win. We won with Dale, Harvick, Menard, and today with Reddick. It's always great to win at Indy. There's no better place. Daytona maybe.

Q. You were getting 150 texts or so right now. That's pretty awesome. Let's talk about you and Tyler Reddick obviously announced he's going to be going to 2311 in 2024. What's it like to get another win together like this?

RICHARD CHILDRESS: Well, Kevin and I talked through his whole deal and we made a joint announcement. He won four races that year, and we almost won the championship. This one didn't happen like that.

Q. What will you say to him here in Victory Lane?

RICHARD CHILDRESS: I'll congratulate him. I'll congratulate the whole team. The whole team did a great job. I'll congratulate our sponsors, 3CHI, this is their hometown, on winning this race here.

Q. It means a lot to win Indy, right?

RICHARD CHILDRESS: Yes, sir, always when you win Indy.

